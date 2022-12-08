Widebody Rolls Cullinan Is Boss Level Black on Orange With Big-Lipped Aerodisc 24s

Rolls-Royce just presented a decidedly green Cullinan – Inspired by Fashion to showcase its bespoke prowess during the iconic Art Basel festival, held in Miami, Florida. But some people might have ‘simpler’ tastes.
Other folks, instead of using an outrageous color palette to express their desire to be seen when driving the ‘king of SUVs,’ might want to let the subtler menace of a dark demeanor do the intimidation for them. Err, sorry, I meant talking but got a little carried away.
Murdered-out treatments have become the norm for many ultra-luxury super-SUVs these days. And the Rolls-Royce Cullinan has had its fair share of the aftermarket pie, especially on the East and West Coasts of America, where the vast majority of such outrageous creations are located. Alas, this time around, this one apparently comes from Europe, and it’s only 99% part of the murdered-out crowd.
So, here are the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik trying to highlight an outrageously wide Cullinan on ‘steelies’ (or ‘steroids,’ works equally well either way) because of Absolute Motors. Part of the Signature Cars family, as far as we can tell, Absolute is located somewhere in the Netherlands. But that is not necessarily bad.
As such, they reside close enough to the Germany-based Novitec Group to swiftly get their hands on their well-known Cullinan widebody kit, which turns the posh SUV into a crossover bodybuilder that feels ready for any ultra-luxury SUV brawl with its traditional (Lambo Urus) or novel (Ferrari Purosangue, BMW XM Label Red) foes. As for the exact Cullinan specification, we can only assume it’s a 591-hp Black Badge, even if the emblems are a bit orange now.
So is the coachline, to provide a subtle contrast. But that is not the case for the matching, full gloss black AL13 Wheels C00-109R Aerodisc ‘steelies’ that are just the right amount of 24-inch size for the SUV behemoth, as well as an eloquent example of how big-lipped rims fit perfectly with widebody kits.
Murdered-out treatments have become the norm for many ultra-luxury super-SUVs these days. And the Rolls-Royce Cullinan has had its fair share of the aftermarket pie, especially on the East and West Coasts of America, where the vast majority of such outrageous creations are located. Alas, this time around, this one apparently comes from Europe, and it’s only 99% part of the murdered-out crowd.
So, here are the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik trying to highlight an outrageously wide Cullinan on ‘steelies’ (or ‘steroids,’ works equally well either way) because of Absolute Motors. Part of the Signature Cars family, as far as we can tell, Absolute is located somewhere in the Netherlands. But that is not necessarily bad.
As such, they reside close enough to the Germany-based Novitec Group to swiftly get their hands on their well-known Cullinan widebody kit, which turns the posh SUV into a crossover bodybuilder that feels ready for any ultra-luxury SUV brawl with its traditional (Lambo Urus) or novel (Ferrari Purosangue, BMW XM Label Red) foes. As for the exact Cullinan specification, we can only assume it’s a 591-hp Black Badge, even if the emblems are a bit orange now.
So is the coachline, to provide a subtle contrast. But that is not the case for the matching, full gloss black AL13 Wheels C00-109R Aerodisc ‘steelies’ that are just the right amount of 24-inch size for the SUV behemoth, as well as an eloquent example of how big-lipped rims fit perfectly with widebody kits.