The Rolls-Royce Cullinan – Inspired by Fashion: Bespoke Specifications for Eclectic Tastes

Along with its elegant, upper-class design, the Cullinan stands out from the crowd with its impressive power and on- and even off-road performance for those daredevil customers who pursue the complete Rolls-Royce (RR) SUV experience. However, maintaining that "king of SUVs" label demands continuous work from the company's engineering and design teams in order to deliver fresh and intriguing specifications to market, making owning a Rolls-Royce a truly metamorphic experience.
In line with their vision of creating the ultimate SUV, Rolls-Royce recently brightened up the Art Basel festival, held in Miami, Florida, with the reveal of several courageous specifications marked by a progressive styling approach inspired by the fashion industry of today. As the company communicated at the event, "the House of Rolls-Royce [revealed the] ‘Cullinan – Inspired by Fashion’, comprised of two prêt-à-porter collections– the bold Re-Belle and striking Fu-Shion."
Also regarded as a firm statement of the infinite customizing possibilities that their Bespoke program can offer, the Cullinan - Inspired by Fashion collection is comprised of eight distinct personalities.
Each member of the collection comes finished in two interior colorways in contrasting accents. The Lime Green and Peony Pink layout schemes are available in the case of Re-Belle, while the Mandarin or Forge Yellow themes uniquely furnish the inside living space of the Fu-Shion, contrasting against the Arctic White or Cashmere Grey bespoke leather upholstery. Each interior choice may be combined with one of two carefully selected exterior colors, albeit for a more eye-catching or subdued appearance, according to customer preferences.
Even more, in the case of the Re-Belle, the dashboard fascia gets an exquisitely crafted handwoven stainless-steel fabric inspired by metallic garments seen on this year's catwalks. The delicate 0.45 mm diameter thread is designed to create a captivating atmosphere on the inside as the vehicle moves, and the handwoven pattern catches and reflects light in distinctive ways. Complimenting the interior highlights of the Re-Belle are the gorgeous Lime Green, Gunmetal, Wildberry, or Arctic White exterior colors, forming a perfect pairing for the selected interior layouts.
Black Badge character of the Cullinan, reinterpreting high fashion from a utilitarian perspective, so deeply engraved in Cullinan's perceived personality, as the pinnacle of luxury that can go effortlessly everywhere. Rolls-Royce implemented the same approach to utilitarianism in the Spring/Summer 2023 prêtà-porter streetwear collections.
As a result, RR's in-house designers devised two interior themes for Fu-Shion: an eye-catching combination of Military Green, Navy Blue, and Mandarin and an Arctic White and Cashmere Grey leather blend contrasting with Forge Yellow accents.
Last but not least, the Cullinan Fu-Shion can be commissioned in one of four exterior colors, depending on the interior palette: Military Green, Burnout Grey, Forge Yellow, or Tempest Grey.
collection come exclusively fitted with the brand-new Starlight Tailgate, a superb addition to the usual Starlight Headliner that is designed to further extend the cosmic ambiance outside the vehicle for the ultimate experience. Also a bespoke feature, the Starlight Tailgate consists of 192 gently illuminated star-like LEDs embedded into the perforated leather, taking over 22 hours to recreate. Even more, the vehicles benefit from the Viewing Suite, creating the ideal environment for celestial night exploration, at any given moment.
Of course, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan - Inspired by Fashion collection would not be complete without a matching set of luggage offerings, made to complement each of the four interior theme layouts. It includes the 24hr Weekender, the 48hr Weekender, the Holdall, Tote Bag, and Organiser Pouch, consisting of a total of five pieces that can be purchased either as a complete set or separately.
