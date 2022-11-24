Gray Might Be Dreary, but Not When Mixed With a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV on 24s

They say that people love traditional colors: white, black, or maybe gray because they are easy to maintain, do not strike out from the pack, and are cheap to replace when scratched.
Alas, that usually does not apply to folks who write six-figure checks for their rides. And, when it comes to the ultra-luxury SUV stratosphere, outrageous color combinations are typically the name of the game. Not here, though, as evidenced by the Miami, Florida-based experts over at ANRKY Wheels.
This aftermarket outlet has a simple motto: “disrupting the established order.” But they sure went classy and maybe even a bit tame on this one, also with a little help from Wheels Boutique. The latter, self-described as the “largest dealer for the world’s top brands,” has been spending the past few days showing their social media fans this full-sized luxury SUV named after the Cullinan diamond, aka the biggest rough diamond discovered so far.
Those who are used to the abundance of Lambo Urus, Rolls Cullinan, and other ultra-luxury SUVs from the aftermarket realm might say this unit seen here is a tad boring. But among the huge roster of outrageous Culli builds, I reckon a bit of simplicity now values more than before. So, let us check out this Rolls-Royce that did not succumb to the wishes of the Black Badge crowd (so it has all the polished chrome in place) and did not even get its black plastic cladding matched to the body color.
Instead, it seems the only custom modification is that it rides lowered on a 24-inch set of ANRKY wheels of the RF-282 variety, all four of them being finished in the most traditional Mirror Polished way possible. Of course, there is also a spec of color, namely in the cockpit, where the bright orange Cullinan attire spectacularly contrasts the exterior’s classic tones.
