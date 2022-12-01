New Rolls-Royce Cullinan 'Inspired by Fashion' Spec Is For Those Who Want to Turn Heads

Rolls-Royce is known as the epitome of automotive luxury and that is for a good reason. However, keeping that title requires constant effort so the company keeps delivering new and interesting options to make each car unique.
Their latest creation is called Cullinan – Inspired by Fashion and is comprised of two prêt-à-porter collections, to be unveiled at Art Basel in Miami this evening. The names given to the two new lavish specifications developed by Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective are Re-Belle and Fu-Shion. They are meant to be representative of the brand’s most daring clientele, taking inspiration from the world of fashion design and bringing even more opulence to the already magnificent Cullinan.
Each collection includes a number of combinations of vibrant interior colors complemented by an exterior that can be either flashy or understated. On the inside of the Cullinan, Lime Green and Peony Pink will be available to choose from in the Re-Belle, while Mandarin and Forge Yellow will be found in the Fu-Shion.
Of course, being inspired by fashion, matching luggage sets will be available for the Cullinan, designed to complement each of the four interior themes. There are five pieces available in the collection (24hr Weekender, 48hr Weekender, Holdall, Tote Bag, and Organiser Pouch) and they can either be ordered individually or as a complete set.
Another touch found inside the luxury SUV is the new handwoven front fascia. The detailed piece of art will be made from stainless-steel fabric with threads as thin as 0.45mm (0.018 inches), creating an intricate texture. The refined attention to detail stretches to the back of the car, where the all-new Starlight Tailgate defines a superb setting to enjoy the charm of a starry night. The innovative feature takes 22 hours to create and extends the Starlight Headliner into the tailgate through the use of 192 softly illuminated lights incorporated into the perforated leather.
The exterior of the Cullinan will be similarly bespoke with each of the two bespoke specifications getting four color options. Military Green, Burnout grey, Forge Yellow, or Tempest Grey will be available on the Fu-Shion, depending on the interior palette, while Lime Green, Gunmetal, Wildberry, or Arctic White will be offered in the Re-Belle. While no pricing info has yet been given by Rolls-Royce, these new bespoke options will surely cost a pretty penny.
