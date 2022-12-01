Is This the Ugliest Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Existence, or Just a Pipe Dream?

Here at autoevolution, we deal with figments of imagination coming from the masterminds of crazy or genius virtual automotive artists daily, and on multiple occasions.
As such, I would love to set at rest all Rolls-Royce fans, with or without a propensity for behemoth coach-door ultra-luxury Cullinan SUVs in general and aftermarket modifications, in particular. Unfortunately, Keyvany USA and CB Auto Salon have plotted the real-world course of this horrendous build, and we cannot even pretend it’s merely CGI. So, there you go, it is not just a pipe dream…
Instead, it is yet another instance of the company’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan Keyvany Hayula build, which is available to the general North American public through CB Auto Salon. Perhaps it is merely the setting, combined with the angle of this impromptu social media photoshoot and the unfortunate two-tone choice of attire. But to me, it feels like the ugliest custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan I have ever laid eyes upon.
And believe me, there is no shortage of bespoke Cullis that seek to stand out in any outrageous crowd! Of course, since anyone deserves a second chance at redemption, we are just going to discard the sparkling LED bundle (do also note the illuminated grille), the unsavory aerodynamic kit elements and the general lack of taste for a cool slammed widebody build, if only for a moment.
As such, we have tucked in the gallery above a bundle of other Keyvani Hayula apparitions, just for good measure. And in case the Rolls-Royce Cullinan still does not strike as your cup of custom ultra-luxury SUV tea, no worries, as we have another personalized proposal embedded below, this time a Lambo Urus super-SUV, courtesy of the good folks over at AL13 Wheels Design + Technik.
That one is also dressed in black-and-white, rides equally lowered and massively widebody, but it features tasty big-lipped C009R AL13s finished in Satin Charcoal and with Satin Polished Clear outers…
