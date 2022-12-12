C8 Corvette Stingray and Z06 Versus the Drag World: Jaguar, McLaren, Tesla, GT500

These days, there is never a lack of C8 Chevy Corvette novelties. But with both the Stingray and fresh Z06 ever so popular, no one should be surprised by the incredible overabundance.
The rumor mill is having its full of fresh whispers of Corvette going solo (as a sub-brand) from 2025 with additional four-door coupe and crossover SUV models. The C8 sales are looking great, though not for its Camaro sibling, as well. And leaks are now focusing on the upcoming E-Ray, of course.
Naturally, the virtual automotive artist world is following suit, with most pixel masters busy imagining either the hypothetical Corvette division and its many (sometimes quirky) wonders or the impending, electrified C8 Chevy Corvette E-Ray. And, of course, there is never a shortage of C8 motorsport encounters, either of the Stingray or fresher Z06 variety.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has a trio of interesting Stingray brawls from Bradenton Motorsports Park. The first video feature embedded below was uploaded with the nightly action from Bradenton, Florida on December 9th and focuses on a dark cherry red C8 Stingray as it dukes it out with a Jaguar F-Type, McLaren (probably a 650S, if you ask us), and also a Tesla Model 3.
Well, Chevy enthusiasts can rejoice, at least for now. This is because the skirmishes all had the same result – the feisty C8 ‘Vette had an experienced driver who always managed to gain the upper hand, even against the supercar and EV hoots. But the tides did turn in Speed Phenom’s latest journey along the Z06 ownership discovery.
Out on an airfield for a couple of feisty brawls of the half-mile variety (where trap speeds are most important, not ETs), his newly arrived C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 faced the tidal wave of both stock and modified Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s running for a cool top speed rivalry. Thus, it seems that downforce is acting against the Z06 on these two occasions (at the 3:20 and 4:38 marks) in the second video embedded below and uploaded mere hours ago (on December 12th).
