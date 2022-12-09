Need to Stand Out in a Crowd? A Pink Lambo Huracan and G-Class Will Surely Do the Trick

It is the season to be jolly, and in the adult world that also means a lot of parties – both at the office as well as with the brotherhood of friends. And, of course, everyone wants to stand out.
But how do you do that in this crazy automotive world when OEM sedans come with more than 1,000 EV horsepower for daily driving? Well, one quick idea would be to dive your ICE whip right into the wonders of the aftermarket realm. And it does not matter where you are from, as (for sure) there is something for everyone.
So, here are the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik, eager to highlight an outrageous, slammed-wide Huracan and a mega-lifted G-Class - both in pink! Just recently, they went out on a Netherlands-based spree, even though they originate from Anaheim, California, with a blast of a 99% murdered-out Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a Novitec widebody and humongous, big-lipped Aerodiscs.
Now they continue to travel around Holland, this time for a different kind of surprise, coming from a blonde lady who asked Next Level Cars for a pink splash on her Lambo Huracan and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Well, the aftermarket specialist probably put a hose of pink on them, making these two very distinct rides more outrageous than the norm. Of course, that was also what the client was after, judging by her NSFW social media reel.
Anyway, both the Lambo Huracan (not of the Sterrato kind, by the way) and the off-road SUV are true exponents of their respective tuning schools. The Italian thoroughbred has an extreme widebody treatment to go along with the slammed attitude, and the pink attire just tops everything up in conjunction with the R60-109R wheels from AL13 that are finished in Gloss Black but also feature a Gloss Brushed Pink ring.
As for the Mercedes, it’s lifted beyond anyone’s wildest overlanding dreams – but we cannot be sure if that is due to it being a 4x4 Squared or thanks to some additional aftermarket tricks and treats. Oh, right, who cares when you reach the camping site in such drabs, anyway?!
So, here are the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik, eager to highlight an outrageous, slammed-wide Huracan and a mega-lifted G-Class - both in pink! Just recently, they went out on a Netherlands-based spree, even though they originate from Anaheim, California, with a blast of a 99% murdered-out Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a Novitec widebody and humongous, big-lipped Aerodiscs.
Now they continue to travel around Holland, this time for a different kind of surprise, coming from a blonde lady who asked Next Level Cars for a pink splash on her Lambo Huracan and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Well, the aftermarket specialist probably put a hose of pink on them, making these two very distinct rides more outrageous than the norm. Of course, that was also what the client was after, judging by her NSFW social media reel.
Anyway, both the Lambo Huracan (not of the Sterrato kind, by the way) and the off-road SUV are true exponents of their respective tuning schools. The Italian thoroughbred has an extreme widebody treatment to go along with the slammed attitude, and the pink attire just tops everything up in conjunction with the R60-109R wheels from AL13 that are finished in Gloss Black but also feature a Gloss Brushed Pink ring.
As for the Mercedes, it’s lifted beyond anyone’s wildest overlanding dreams – but we cannot be sure if that is due to it being a 4x4 Squared or thanks to some additional aftermarket tricks and treats. Oh, right, who cares when you reach the camping site in such drabs, anyway?!