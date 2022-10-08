Love or Hate Them, McLaren Supercars Have Swagger on Custom Forged Wheels

Some will say that apart from the McLaren F1, none of their supercars are geniuses, even though (at one time) they ruled both the streets and tracks, including the dragstrips – before Tesla made ICE-powered stock cars obsolete with its Plaid ideas. Others will point out that at least McLaren does not make any ultra-luxury super-SUVs (though that might also change soon).
Yet, even against these strong detractor headwinds, McLaren Automotive has grown tremendously in just a little over a decade since it changed its moniker from McLaren Cars. And, arguably, that is the result of sticking to their carbon fiber monocoque and subtly expansive twin-turbo V8 ethos. Examples are many, even though McLaren Automotive is a young company.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of aftermarket brands ready to vouch for it. First come the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik, who have decided to highlight yet another quirky Aerodisc build, which has been done courtesy of a Santa Clara, California-based tuning outfit called SVG (Silicon Valley Garage).
McLaren 720S, right?
But wait, as we have more Woking-based shenanigans, all courtesy of yet another forged wheel brand from America. This time around, the Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury Wheels is not messing around, and they are progressing into a trio of ritzy yet sporty McLaren builds. Everything starts with a stunning 600LT Spider that would make any Plum Crazy aficionado weep with joy.
Oh, and it is also a truly elegant whip because the little McLaren with a 592-hp 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 rides posh on a nice set of metallic-hued aftermarket forged wheels. Those are of the AGL58 monoblock variety, all ritzy dressed up with a Brushed Monaco Copper finish and prepared for the world by an aftermarket outlet from Livermore, California called Modified Motorsports LLC.
But what about the technical details of this black beauty, does anyone need them? Well, probably not, aside from the knowledge that a stock 720S has no less than 710 hp on tap, and those ponies can help it sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than three seconds. Then, of course, there is also the ultimate Super Series, the 765LT, complete with its 755-hp powertrain.
Unlike the stealthy 720S, which was a collaboration between the Scottsdale, Arizona-based Ultimate Mobile Wheel & Tire and Luxury Auto Collection venues, this white-and-black McLaren 765LT might look a bit tamer. But it is all about the proper yin and yang perspective, frankly, as attested by the AGL43 SPEC3 forged wheels that were finished in Gloss Black and Carbon Fiber for the face overlay with a polished clear lip and chromed hardware.
So, how do you like them’ McLarens now, are they customized enough to fulfill some ardent supercar dreams, or not?
