Lamborghini Urus Sterrato Imagined As Jack of Most Trades and Master of None

The all-terrain sports / super model has returned for 2022, reviving a dead niche with two proposals, one from Porsche, and the other from their Mediterranean cousin, Lamborghini.
The former is known as the 911 Dakar, and the latter the Huracan Sterrato, and despite sounding like they could step on each other’s toes, they won’t. That’s because there is a big difference in power, not to mention the fact that one of them targets those who sighed over the 911 Safari, whereas the other gives more versatility to the only mainstream exotic model in the Raging Bull’s stable.
However, this is not a comparison between the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, but a hypothetical spotlight put on another rendering, which now imagines what a Sterrato variant of the Urus would look like. Signed by andras.s.veres on Instagram, it looks like a viable proposal that could happen, though we all know that it won’t, don’t we?
First, the Lamborghini Urus doesn’t need a more rugged variant, as it wouldn’t be able to venture much further off the lit path than the current S and Performante. Second, giving it additional lights up front, a LED light bar attached to the roof, black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, and chunky rubber wrapped around new wheels wouldn’t turn it into an overlander, and would also seriously affect its straight-line and cornering performance.
That said, we wouldn’t hold our breath for a Lamborghini Urus Sterrato if we were you, as logic dictates that it would never happen. But you should look forward to the plug-in hybrid variant, if you’re into such rides, as it is expected to premiere sometime next year as the most frugal derivative of the Italian super crossover yet, one that will also boast a short battery-electric range.
