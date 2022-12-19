Resurrected, Turbo Buick Grand National Steals the Digital Soul of a Caddy ATS-V

During the early 1980s, Buick – now a 'defunct' GM brand as far as passenger cars are concerned in North America because it only has eyes for crossover SUVs – ruled both the track and streets.
In 1981 and 1982, they won the Manufacturers Cup, and trying to capitalize on the success of the well-known “what wins on Sundays, sells on Monday” motto, the Detroit automaker decided to attempt and rekindle the performance image of models like the 1960s Buick Skylark Gran Sport. So, they introduced the Grand National version of the mid-size Regal.
It was named after the NASCAR Winston Cup Grand National Series (the ‘Grand National’ term was ditched by NASCAR in 1986, though) and part of the limited series was based on the Regal Sport coupe package with the 3.8-liter turbo V6 engine (175 hp) rather than the naturally aspirated 4.1-liter V6 engine with 125 hp of standard Regals.
Seeing the former as a major success, the Grand National variant became a staple of the Regal series from 1984, in all-black paint, and with a further refined 3.8-liter turbo, now boasting 200 hp (then even 235 or 245 hp) – enough for the “little V6” to keep up with the hulking V8s. As such, no one should wonder about the cult following of the limited edition.
One of its biggest fans is also Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has nothing but a big desire to get “back on my quest to create a modern-day Grand National.” Just in case you missed his previous installments, there is a neat little video embedded (second) below to help catch up. As for the latest Grand National revival, the ‘modern-day’ term is quite relative, indeed, even for a CGI.
This is simply because the pixel master stole the digital soul of an unsuspecting Caddy ATS-V (2016-2019) to instill his Buick Grand National with some edgy styling and a fitting 3.6-liter LF4 twin-turbo DOHC V6 heart that is virtually good for no less than 464 hp and 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) of twisting torque.
