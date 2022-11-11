Kevin Hart's "Dark Knight" 1987 Buick Grand National Packs 650 HP, It’s All Custom

More on this:

1 Resurrected Buick Riviera Makes the Chevy Camaro Feel Like a Digital Opel Land Yacht

2 The Buick Century Is Back, Albeit as a Minivan That's Almost as Big as an Escalade

3 1954 Buick Century Jaded Took Seven Years and Many Shops to Make, Shines in Any Driveway

4 Kevin Hart Unveils Not One but Two Builds at SEMA, a Corvette and a Grand National

5 Ritzy Buick Park Avenue CGI Revival Sees Fourth-Gen Take After a Dandy Caddy