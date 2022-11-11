Kevin Hart's "Dark Knight" 1987 Buick Grand National Packs 650 HP, It’s All Custom

The GNX is revered as the most badass Grand National of them all. Then priced at $29,900 or $78,440 adjusted for inflation, the Grand National Experimental features a famously underrated turbo V6 with 276 horsepower and 360 pound-foot (approximately 490 Nm) of torque on deck. 547 units were produced, all of them for the 1987 model year.
“Dark Knight” isn’t one of them despite being a 1987 model as well. A fully custom build, this amazing-looking restomod is a Grand National T-Top with a force-fed V6 sourced from a Cadillac ATS-V. “It was the obvious choice for what Buick might have installed if the Grand National GNX was around today,” said Mario Abascal of Gearhead Fabrications. The original twin-turbo setup was yanked out in favor of one spinny lad, namely a Boost Labs BL67R ball-bearing turbo with a billet wheel.
At circa 20 pounds per square inch of boost, the modded V6 was dyno’d at 650 horsepower on 103-octane fuel. Owned by Kevin Hart, “Dark Knight” is capable of cranking out 700 horsepower on race gas, a considerable increase over the bone-stock GNX. Designed by Sean Smith and built by Salvaggio Design, this incredible restomod features dark blue and gray leather for the seats and door panels, bronze accents on the cooling vents, a one-off billet steering wheel, and a 3D-printed instrument cluster.
Modified by Gabe’s Custom Interiors, the interior further boasts a billet shift knob and bezel, Holley gauges, contrast stitching, and some pinstriping for good measure. Under the skin, you’ll find a TIG-welded chassis with Detroit Speed & Engineering suspension up front, coilovers, and a DSE four-link rear end with a Panhard bar. Six- and four-piston Brembos are complemented by 265/30 and 325/30 by 19-inch Toyo Proxes R888R performance rubber mounted on HRE 501 wheels.
Brothers Composites are credited for making the carbon-fiber hood, mirrors, chin spoiler, and rear spoiler. The fenders, exterior lighting, and front grille are stock parts, and the door handles can be considered nearly stock given that they are billet handles molded from the originals.
Kevin Hart’s new ride premiered at the 2022 edition of the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, featured at the Magnaflow booth across the aisle from Kevin Hart’s 1969 Plymouth Road Runner in the Meguiar’s booth.
At circa 20 pounds per square inch of boost, the modded V6 was dyno’d at 650 horsepower on 103-octane fuel. Owned by Kevin Hart, “Dark Knight” is capable of cranking out 700 horsepower on race gas, a considerable increase over the bone-stock GNX. Designed by Sean Smith and built by Salvaggio Design, this incredible restomod features dark blue and gray leather for the seats and door panels, bronze accents on the cooling vents, a one-off billet steering wheel, and a 3D-printed instrument cluster.
Modified by Gabe’s Custom Interiors, the interior further boasts a billet shift knob and bezel, Holley gauges, contrast stitching, and some pinstriping for good measure. Under the skin, you’ll find a TIG-welded chassis with Detroit Speed & Engineering suspension up front, coilovers, and a DSE four-link rear end with a Panhard bar. Six- and four-piston Brembos are complemented by 265/30 and 325/30 by 19-inch Toyo Proxes R888R performance rubber mounted on HRE 501 wheels.
Brothers Composites are credited for making the carbon-fiber hood, mirrors, chin spoiler, and rear spoiler. The fenders, exterior lighting, and front grille are stock parts, and the door handles can be considered nearly stock given that they are billet handles molded from the originals.
Kevin Hart’s new ride premiered at the 2022 edition of the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, featured at the Magnaflow booth across the aisle from Kevin Hart’s 1969 Plymouth Road Runner in the Meguiar’s booth.