Chevy Caprice Donk Gets Some Pimping Love in Fantasy Land

Most car news today are either about crossovers or electric vehicles, or both at the same time every now and then. However, this one revolves around something quite different, which is not that common anymore, namely a donk.
Before moving on to the actual car, we will remind you what a donk is, as the term only applies to the 1971 to 1976 Chevrolet Caprice and Impala, with or without the big wheels. And this one is a ’75 Caprice Convertible, on oversized alloys, so it definitely checks that box.
Not many rides can wear purple with price, but this old timer can. The lively hue is the dominating shade on the outside, as it was digitally applied to all body panels. But why digitally? For the simple fact that it doesn’t exist outside the rendering world, where it has 412donklife on Instagram behind it.
Besides the purple color, replicated on the folding rag top too, and on the side mirror casings, it also sports some black on the lower parts of the body and the usual amount of chrome trim. The shiny accents can be seen on the front and rear bumpers, on the lower parts of the windows, and on the entire profile, as well as around the front grille and headlamps, and contribute to the ‘look at me’ vibes sent by this car.
Nonetheless, they are definitely not the icing on the cake, as that title goes to the wheels. Sporting an intricate design and Forgiato-branded center caps, they are said to measure 30 inches in diameter. The alloys were shod in thin rubber in order to fit under the arches at the front and behind them at the rear, and their pattern was replicated on the steering wheel. So, is this Caprice donk a yay or a nay in your book?
