Tesla Thinks of a New Way of Making Ventilated Seats, Model 3 Might Get Some Eventually

If you happen to be a top of the range Tesla Model S or Model Y owner, then you probably know what it feels like to have your behind cared to by ventilated seats. Not the same can be said by Model 3 owners, who don't have this option. But that’ll probably change soon, if we are to judge by the car’s updated manuals and several other clues.
Back at the beginning of the year, said manuals revealed a series of upgrades coming the way of various Tesla cars, and even if they did not refer to specific models, they got people’s hopes up about the possibility of the 3 getting more seating options in higher versions.
Now, a patent for “Enhanced vehicle seat ventilation and construction techniques” was uncovered, and rumors about the Model 3 getting this option started floating again.
According to Tesmanian, Tesla filed for the patent in the summer of this year, but it was only this month that it became public.
The drawing submitted by Tesla does not reveal all that much about the construction technique for the seat, nor what that “enhanced” part is all about. We do get a breakdown of future seats from Tesla though.
The occupant will be seated on a perforated material to allow air to pass through, itself covering molded foam. A spacer and diffuser mesh will be hidden right beneath that, with a heater mat right below that. Then comes a thick layer of foam, a collector and finally the fan that’ll work all the magic. Air will be led where it needs to be by ducts, while plastic cover will provide protection.
It's unclear at this time if and new the new design will start being made, or if it will indeed make its way into the Model 3 eventually.
