Tesla Demolishes the Model 3 Production Line at Fremont To Make Way for a New Product

Tesla will reorganize the Model 3 production line in Fremont, possibly in preparation for a new vehicle entering production. While many speculate that a refreshed Model 3 is already around the corner, our sources indicate another model might start production in Fremont.
2022 was not a very good year for Tesla, considering that the company barely managed to ship the first Semi trucks to PepsiCo. No other product made the headlines, and the company’s market cap plummeted following Elon Musk’s erratic behavior. Nevertheless, 2023 looks a lot more promising, and people expect Tesla to make good on its promises. Among the products expected to start production next year are the Cybertruck and the HW4 self-driving computer and sensor suite.
Rumor has it that Tesla might have more up its sleeve, and we’ve already discussed several possibilities. Earlier this week, a Tesla enthusiast spotted a camouflaged Model 3 in a parking garage in Santa Cruz. This came at a time when speculations about a refreshed Model 3 were in full swing. Project Highland, as it is now known, aims at making the Model 3 more up-to-date and easier to build as it enters the sixth year of production.
That’s why news about Tesla Model 3 production line being revamped at Fremont made many Tesla fans skip a bit. Teslarati was the first to report on the changes prepared for the General Assembly 3 (GA3) production line, where the Model 3 is being produced. According to their findings, Tesla filed for several revisions to the production lines, namely demolishing the brake and roll equipment where the cars are tested, along with everything associated, and erecting temporary tents where the body fitting and light repair works will be done.
According to the Tesla filings, the temporary tents are so-called Sprung Structures, which have proved incredibly resilient in the past. Such structures are used for the Model Y production in GA4.5. In that case, the temporary structures were installed to accommodate the new production line, but Tesla later filed to make them permanent. We’re confident that Tesla will make a similar move with the tents on the GA3 assembly line.
We know from previous reports that Tesla’s Fremont factory is bustling, working way over its planned capacity. As such, the Sprung Structures tents are the only solution to extend the factory floor. This makes us wonder why Tesla would want to reshuffle the existing production line for a new Model 3. The revamped sedan will indeed feature an entirely new production technique, employing single-piece megacastings. But there’s more to it than a refreshed model.
According to our sources at AutoForecast Solution, Tesla will have another model in production before updating the Model 3. Whereas the electric sedan is planned for production in Fremont no earlier than November 2024, the Tesla Roadster will take the spotlight as early as next summer. We’re not sure a refreshed Model 3 will entice a reorganization of the production line two years before the production start is scheduled. It’s more likely that Tesla will squeeze the Model 3 line to make way for the Roadster.
