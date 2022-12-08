Tesla's Latest Move Points to a New Product Launching in January, It's Not the Cybertruck

Tesla has insisted that its vehicles have all the necessary hardware for Full Self-Driving, but recent information points to a new computer and sensors being prepared for future models. Among them are new cameras and a new high-definition radar that first surfaced in June. Based on a recent filing, Tesla might bring the new hardware on a new product launching next month.
Tesla customers who paid for the Full Self-Driving suite have all the reasons to be pissed. For some, the coveted automated driving functionality will be useless, and the money spent will be written off. That’s certainly the case if they sell the car before they get access to the FSD Beta program or if it gets totaled in a crash. Musk said Tesla would charge more for the FSD when it rolls out to everybody, prompting people to pay for a feature they might never use.
Now, besides the fact that the FSD Beta might arrive too late, it might not work on older vehicles. Or it might work, but with limited functionality. This has been suspected since Tesla hinted it works on an upgraded HW4 self-driving computer and sensor suite. This would comprise improved 5-MP cameras and a high-definition radar, as revealed in an FCC filing from June. This goes against Elon Musk’s previous claims that vision is all that it’s needed to achieve self-driving capability.
Nevertheless, this story has a funny side, and it points to Tesla having a big announcement to make in January 2023. Tesla had a confidentiality agreement with the FCC regarding the high-definition radar unit, which prohibits the release of product pictures and the user manual to the public. As this agreement was set to expire on December 7, Tesla filed to extend it because the “device will not be marketed until mid-January 2023.”
This corroborates previous information about the HW4 being released soon, and Elon Musk indicated that the Cybertruck would have it. Nevertheless, the electric pickup truck would not begin production until at least next summer, so another product might be slated for a mid-January launch. Based on pictures of a Tesla Model 3 prototype with interesting sensors around the front fascia, we suspect the product might be the Model 3 refresh.
The most affordable model in Tesla’s lineup is celebrating its sixth year on the market in 2023, and according to the industry’s standards, this is the time for a new model. Tesla hasn’t paid attention to this habit before, but this time it gives the nod with an updated Model 3. It’s still far from a completely new car, but we’d excuse this since Tesla models are rolling releases, meaning they are constantly improved.
The Model 3 refresh would be more than an incremental update, though, as it’s expected to feature a revamped chassis, using one-piece megacastings front and rear. A structural battery pack, like the one on the Model Y, is also possible. Recent information indicates that Tesla is reorganizing the Model 3 production line at its Fremont factory, a sure sign that the launch of the new car is imminent. Mid-January sounds like a good estimation by Tesla standards, so expect it to launch in March, maybe.
