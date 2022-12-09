Surprisingly, the Cybertruck Is Not Tesla's Next Big Product Launch

Now that Semi's launch is already wrapped up, everybody eagerly awaits the next Tesla EV launch. Most people expect this to be the Cybertruck, but they’ll be surprised to find this is not the case. Tesla's next major launch is a product people have barely mentioned lately.
Tesla Cybertruck production has been on everybody’s mind in the past month. Even when Musk handed the keys of the first Semi truck to PepsiCo, people still wanted to know when the Cybertruck would enter production. That’s ok, because people’s curiosity toward the Cybertruck brought us interesting information about the electric pickup truck. But fixating on the Cybertruck is not wise when Tesla has so much in the pipeline besides the truck.
We’ve recently come across new information about Tesla’s North American roadmap for the next decade, and to our utter surprise, the Cybertruck is not the next major product that Tesla is working on. Recent reports hinted at Tesla HW4 being readied for launch in a month or so. A refreshed Model 3 is also in the works, as revealed by a recent prototype snapped in a parking garage. Nevertheless, Tesla’s roadmap has more than that in the pipeline, and not everything is related to the Cybertruck.
AutoForecast Solution, a global automotive production forecasting company, has compiled a comprehensive database with all the vehicles entering production at factories across North America. According to their findings, Tesla will have a surprise for you this month, and we were the chosen messengers. We already knew that the Cybertruck was not yet ready for prime time, but we would’ve never guessed the car model that would spoil the limelight for the electric truck.
Well, it turns out the overlooked Tesla Roadster will launch earlier than the Cybertruck. According to our sources, the electric roadster is slated for a July 2023 production start, whereas the Cybertruck will only start rolling off the production line in October. As for the refreshed Tesla Model 3 version, code-named Highland, it will not arrive until November 2024. Both the Model 3 and the Roadster are set for production at Tesla’s Fremont factory, while the Cybertruck will begin its career at Giga Texas.
Things are getting even more interesting, as the rumored baby-Tesla does not appear on the North American roadmap. This was expected, considering that Tesla will probably market the compact EV in countries where small cars are preferred, like Europe and China. American customers are not interested in small EVs, and building one in the U.S. would not make much sense for Tesla. Of course, it would be interesting to know Tesla’s plans in other markets besides the U.S., but unfortunately, we don’t have access to such information yet.
Nevertheless, an electric MPV, which many believe might offer autonomous driving, is still in the cards, as revealed by the AFS document. Interestingly, the self-driving van is listed by AFS as being based on the Cybertruck platform. This would not be the first van in the U.S. based on a truck chassis, but it would not make much sense economically. Be it as it may, the future Tesla van will start production in early 2024, even before the refreshed Model 3.
We’ve recently come across new information about Tesla’s North American roadmap for the next decade, and to our utter surprise, the Cybertruck is not the next major product that Tesla is working on. Recent reports hinted at Tesla HW4 being readied for launch in a month or so. A refreshed Model 3 is also in the works, as revealed by a recent prototype snapped in a parking garage. Nevertheless, Tesla’s roadmap has more than that in the pipeline, and not everything is related to the Cybertruck.
AutoForecast Solution, a global automotive production forecasting company, has compiled a comprehensive database with all the vehicles entering production at factories across North America. According to their findings, Tesla will have a surprise for you this month, and we were the chosen messengers. We already knew that the Cybertruck was not yet ready for prime time, but we would’ve never guessed the car model that would spoil the limelight for the electric truck.
Well, it turns out the overlooked Tesla Roadster will launch earlier than the Cybertruck. According to our sources, the electric roadster is slated for a July 2023 production start, whereas the Cybertruck will only start rolling off the production line in October. As for the refreshed Tesla Model 3 version, code-named Highland, it will not arrive until November 2024. Both the Model 3 and the Roadster are set for production at Tesla’s Fremont factory, while the Cybertruck will begin its career at Giga Texas.
Things are getting even more interesting, as the rumored baby-Tesla does not appear on the North American roadmap. This was expected, considering that Tesla will probably market the compact EV in countries where small cars are preferred, like Europe and China. American customers are not interested in small EVs, and building one in the U.S. would not make much sense for Tesla. Of course, it would be interesting to know Tesla’s plans in other markets besides the U.S., but unfortunately, we don’t have access to such information yet.
Nevertheless, an electric MPV, which many believe might offer autonomous driving, is still in the cards, as revealed by the AFS document. Interestingly, the self-driving van is listed by AFS as being based on the Cybertruck platform. This would not be the first van in the U.S. based on a truck chassis, but it would not make much sense economically. Be it as it may, the future Tesla van will start production in early 2024, even before the refreshed Model 3.