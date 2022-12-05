Tesla Model 3 Refresh Prototype Spotted With Intriguing Front Modifications

Tesla is reportedly working on a revamped Model 3 variant to make the most affordable car in its lineup even more affordable. Besides the under-the-hood optimizations, a recently-spotted prototype sports an intriguing detail at the front.
Tesla launched the Model 3 as its most affordable vehicle in 2017, and, despite constant updates applied to the car, it admits the sedan has gone a little long in the tooth. Unlike traditional carmakers, which usually launch new models on a 6-year schedule, with a mild refresh mid-life, Tesla offered the same design with very few changes for its models. Even the veteran Model S looks pretty much as it did at launch ten years ago, despite a thoroughly upgraded cabin introduced last year.
But just because its car design never changes, it doesn’t mean the cars are the same. Tesla rolled out updates in many areas, including manufacturing and platform, as seen on its Model Y, built with megacastings and a structural battery pack. Tesla also uses different battery types and chemistries throughout its vehicle range, meaning that, although Model Ys made at different factories look the same, they have very distinct characteristics.
Nevertheless, a Tesla enthusiast shared pictures of a camouflaged Model 3 they snapped in a parking garage in Santa Cruz, California. This might indicate that Tesla is shooting for a design change with the Model 3 refresh, enough that it wants it hidden from the public eye. There’s another interesting thing to note, though, as the updated Model 3 appears set to launch on the model’s sixth-year anniversary. This could be Tesla aligning to the new-model-every-6-year industry standard.
We don’t know what lies beneath the black fabric front and rear, but we don’t expect the Tesla design team to overstress their job. Nevertheless, an intriguing detail had the internet buzzing. Under the headlight cover is a barely-visible black dot that looks much like a video camera. It could be just a shadow on the camouflage, but placing a camera there makes a lot of sense. If it didn’t occur to the Tesla team already, they should seriously consider installing one.
The under-the-windshield camera can only help so much with close-proximity obstacles. In light of Tesla giving up on ultrasonic sensors, this might pose a problem. Having cameras closer to the front (and the ground) can help mitigate this and offer improved vision when creeping forward at junctions. As you can see, the headlight camo is held in place with velcro, so it is easy to remove when driving.
While there’s a lot to speculate here, it comes at a time when other reports also indicate a refresh to the Model 3 is imminent. Besides the intriguing details in these pictures, we expect the refreshed model to feature megacastings front and rear like the Model Y and also a structural battery pack. Hopefully, the steering yoke introduced with the Model S/Model X refresh won’t plague the Model 3 as well.
But just because its car design never changes, it doesn’t mean the cars are the same. Tesla rolled out updates in many areas, including manufacturing and platform, as seen on its Model Y, built with megacastings and a structural battery pack. Tesla also uses different battery types and chemistries throughout its vehicle range, meaning that, although Model Ys made at different factories look the same, they have very distinct characteristics.
Nevertheless, a Tesla enthusiast shared pictures of a camouflaged Model 3 they snapped in a parking garage in Santa Cruz, California. This might indicate that Tesla is shooting for a design change with the Model 3 refresh, enough that it wants it hidden from the public eye. There’s another interesting thing to note, though, as the updated Model 3 appears set to launch on the model’s sixth-year anniversary. This could be Tesla aligning to the new-model-every-6-year industry standard.
We don’t know what lies beneath the black fabric front and rear, but we don’t expect the Tesla design team to overstress their job. Nevertheless, an intriguing detail had the internet buzzing. Under the headlight cover is a barely-visible black dot that looks much like a video camera. It could be just a shadow on the camouflage, but placing a camera there makes a lot of sense. If it didn’t occur to the Tesla team already, they should seriously consider installing one.
The under-the-windshield camera can only help so much with close-proximity obstacles. In light of Tesla giving up on ultrasonic sensors, this might pose a problem. Having cameras closer to the front (and the ground) can help mitigate this and offer improved vision when creeping forward at junctions. As you can see, the headlight camo is held in place with velcro, so it is easy to remove when driving.
While there’s a lot to speculate here, it comes at a time when other reports also indicate a refresh to the Model 3 is imminent. Besides the intriguing details in these pictures, we expect the refreshed model to feature megacastings front and rear like the Model Y and also a structural battery pack. Hopefully, the steering yoke introduced with the Model S/Model X refresh won’t plague the Model 3 as well.