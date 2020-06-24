Watching Tesla Roadster's 1.1-Sec 0-60 Acceleration Will Give You Whiplash

Carmakers usually try to keep their cards close to their chest for as long as possible when launching a new model, and that's because they know that interest wanes over time.
The greater the distance between unveiling the model and the actual commercial launch, the more likely it is that people will find the product less and less exciting. Apparently, that's not a problem for Tesla. Elon Musk showed the Model 3 to the world back in March 2016, and then took more than a year to put the product on the market.
During these very long 16 months, the number of orders for the new electric sedan continued to grow, reaching a value that covered Tesla's target production output for a whole year (and its actual output for considerably more than that). Now, Musk is doing the same thing with the new Roadster.
We're nearing three years since the next-gen electric sportscar stole the show from the Tesla Semi during what initially seemed to be an event dedicated to the latter. And given the specs promised by the company CEO, it's easy to understand why: 620 miles maximum range (1,000 km), top speed of over 250 mph (400 km/h), 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds, four seats, and a pretty gorgeous design to top it all off.
Despite the impressive figures, Elon didn't rest on his laurels and raised the stakes even further. Sometime during the time between the unveiling and where we are now, he talked about installing SpaceX rocket jets onto the Roadster for an even more extreme acceleration, making the Roadster the quickest road-legal car on the planed in a straight line.
There was a lot of talk about how these thrusters might affect the car's performance, and recently Jason Fenske (of YouTube channel Engineering Explained) released a video where he used the bits of information available to mount a sound mathematical deduction process that led to one very exciting conclusion: with the SpaceX pack cold air thrusters, the Roadster should reach 60 mph in just 1.1 seconds.
Building upon that, Twitter user and digital artist Slave Popovski produced a short animation that illustrates what 60 mph in 1.1 seconds looks like. And, yes, it looks as brutal as you would expect. Hopefully, Tesla will design some quality seats with good head restraints or whiplash will be the order of the day for anyone who tries to replicate what you're about to see in real life.
Popovski says that what you see is entirely accurate, claiming the computer took care of the physics based on the information that was fed to it. Are you excited for the first Tesla Roadster SpaceX Package quarter mile drag race? And who do you think should be its first victim?
This is how fast 1.1 seconds 0 - 60mph take off should look like with Space X package thrusters on the Tesla Roadster. Computer worked out physics and then visualised in a render animation. Not sure how much gas but threw the effect in anyway. Enjoy @elonmusk #tesla #spacex pic.twitter.com/VzMukQPT2E— 1žsŒodoý ÝŒPlS (@Pslavi) June 23, 2020