Tesla Is Set To Build a New Gigafactory in North America, and Canada Might Be the Place

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed at the company’s annual shareholder meeting that a fifth Gigafactory is considered for North America. Canada is one of the likely locations, and information from a lobbying disclosure filing pinpoints the location as Ontario.
We know Tesla’s ambitions to become the number one carmaker in the world, not just for electric vehicles but overall. To accomplish such a feat in the self-imposed time frame, Tesla would need to build 10-12 gigafactories, each with an average output of 1.5 to 2 million units. These are required to reach a planned production of 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. The clock is ticking, so Tesla needs to seriously think about its next gigafactory past the Giga Texas.
Elon Musk revealed during the Cyber Roundup last week that Canada is one of the locations weighted for a production facility in North America. This seems rather strange, considering that Tesla already operates three gigafactories in the region. Nevertheless, Tesla predicts the demand for EVs in the northern hemisphere will increase once the U.S. speeds up EV adoption in the coming years. The plans were already put in place, and a lobbying organization is in talks with the Canadian authorities.
The information was first revealed by Electric Autonomy Canada, which obtained a copy of Tesla’s filing with the local authorities. This is because Canada requires companies to disclose all their lobbying efforts to the government. According to the filing, Tesla is seeking fast approval and possibly incentives to build an “advanced manufacturing facility” in Ontario. The legal language is complicated, as you can see below:
[Tesla’s objective is to] “Engage with the government and its agencies to identify opportunities for industrial and/or advanced manufacturing facility permitting reforms with the intent to increase the competitiveness of Ontario and its ability to attract capital investment through establishing approvals timeframes that are competitive with high-growth manufacturing locations in North America, while also working with government to identify or align incentives programs that could further increase the attractiveness of Ontario for industrial and/or advanced manufacturing investment.”
According to Drive Tesla, the EV maker has made investments in Ontario before. Tesla has advertised a position for a senior policy associate in critical minerals and supply chain to be based in the city. Tesla also has a battery equipment factory that supplies the gigafactories in Berlin and Texas.
