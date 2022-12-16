A Tesla Model Y Horror Story Brings Up Inverter Defect Case With a New Name: PCS



ICE screen, the Model Y just shut down. To make matters worse, his phone only had 20% of the charge left. The temperature was at around -3ºC. Exton called Tesla Road Assistance, but it took so long to answer he decided it would be wiser to call the Automobile Association’s (AA) road assistance. AA was incredibly busy that day, but they promised to send someone.



Exton had been waiting for half an hour when a full bladder urged him to leave the Model Y. That was when another Tesla peculiarity – to say the least – reared its ugly head. Without power, the Model Y doors will not open when you press the buttons that should get the job done. You have to know the emergency manual door releases. The British entrepreneur knew where they were and stressed everyone owning vehicles with electric door operation should also do that – wise advice.







The frameless windows in Tesla vehicles have a protection system that lowers them a bit when you open or close the doors. That prevents pressure from making it more difficult to shut the door and avoids breaking the glass. Without power, the driver’s window got stuck in the body and fractured when Exton opened his door. That left a gap that allowed even more cold air inside the cabin while the YouTuber waited for AA.



EV maker. Tesla logged into the car remotely and told him not to jump the 12V battery, not to put it in tow mode… in short, to just leave the Model Y alone. They would send someone to tow it.



The AA driver took Exton to the road’s 24-hour services, where he sat at a Burger King for another two hours or so, waiting for Tesla Road Service to tow his car. However, the EV owner faced another issue before reaching the warm fast-food refuge: the Model Y door closed with all his stuff inside. Exton’s only choice was to break a piece of the already fractured window to open the door and get his things before leaving.







A few hours later,







On April 4, ConsumerAffairs warned that the Model Y was presenting National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( NHTSA ) about it, but has taken no measures in the U.S. about the problem. Dana Brems’ Model 3 had the same issue months later.



Exton’s case is the first one we hear about in Europe, but there must be way more, considering all Model Y units sold there until very recently were made at Giga Shanghai. If you think it through, it does not seem to be related to where the cars are produced. On June 26, Tesla suspended deliveries of the







That sort of behavior is pretty standard in Tesla groups, as we have recently reported about at least two Model Y vehicles that hydroplaned due to how hard Tesla’s regenerative braking stops the cars. The owner who shared the problem had to shut comments in his thread to stop the harassment. Exton was accused of being a paid actor, a short-seller, a FUDster, and all the names Tesla investors use to prevent anyone from making any remarks about the company – regardless of being valid or not.







Tesla proposed to repair that with an



Just relieved gf/dogs are not with me. In minus 3, middle of nowhere. Been 2 hours so far waiting for AA.



There’s a reason they punted so many out the door on cheap lease deals. Do yourself a favour and get a Polestar. Or anything other than a Tesla. — TGE (@TGE_LDNM) December 8, 2022







According to Exton, he has recently purchased a Model Y because it offered a sweet financing deal. He had a Polestar 2 when Tesla’s 2-year leasing proposal emerged: he would pay £420 ($510 at the current exchange rate) per month to own the electric crossover. He chose a black one, waited about a week to get it, and had “three or four happy days with it” until his horror story (as he described it) began.Exton was heading to Nottingham from London, possibly on December 8 (he did not confirm that in the video). When he reached the A46 at the Leicester Western Bypass, his Model Y started flashing a message for him to pull over. Luckily, there was a curb with an SOS phone boot about 500 meters away from the point where the YouTuber started getting that message. He stopped the car there while trying to figure out what to do.