Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Throws Digital Punch at Porsche 911 Dakar, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Not many people have looked at the new Mercedes-AMG SL thinking that it could become an all-terrain model, in a real Shooting Brake configuration, not like the five-door version of the CLA, but the introduction of the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has inspired some rendering artists to go wild on it.
One of them was sugerdesign_1 on Instagram, who has turned the agile German roadster into what can only be described as an exotic overlander. The project mixes the SL with some traits of the G-Wagen, according to the pixel manipulator, and it is presented in a Maybach exterior hue.
It still retains the Panamericana grille up front, but the entire face now has a black look, for a more utilitarian stance, just like the plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, including on the new side skirts, fender flares, and back end. And it is very good-looking, in a manly way, isn’t it?
The redesigned suspension that has increased the car’s ground clearance, fat tires wrapped around the new wheels, traillights attached to the roof rack, and a few other bits and bobs contribute to the special nature of this bespoke CGI creation. The project definitely deserves a place under the hypothetical spotlight, and why not, maybe a chance at throwing a real punch at the aforementioned rivals.
Since this virtual project was based on the ‘63’ variant of the new Mercedes-AMG SL, it retains the V8. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter unit is rated at 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, allowing it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and 196 mph (315 kph) in an unmolested copy, which uses the dual-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission, and 4Matic all-wheel drive system for enhanced traction in all sorts of environments.
It still retains the Panamericana grille up front, but the entire face now has a black look, for a more utilitarian stance, just like the plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, including on the new side skirts, fender flares, and back end. And it is very good-looking, in a manly way, isn’t it?
The redesigned suspension that has increased the car’s ground clearance, fat tires wrapped around the new wheels, traillights attached to the roof rack, and a few other bits and bobs contribute to the special nature of this bespoke CGI creation. The project definitely deserves a place under the hypothetical spotlight, and why not, maybe a chance at throwing a real punch at the aforementioned rivals.
Since this virtual project was based on the ‘63’ variant of the new Mercedes-AMG SL, it retains the V8. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter unit is rated at 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, allowing it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and 196 mph (315 kph) in an unmolested copy, which uses the dual-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission, and 4Matic all-wheel drive system for enhanced traction in all sorts of environments.