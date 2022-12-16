Space Campers Heats Up Cybertruck Accessory Field With Improved Kit and New Tricks

Tesla appears to finally make some progress on the Cybertruck production, which heats up the accessory market for the outlandish electric pickup. Space Campers unveiled their wedge camper in June and is now offering a necessary update on the project.
One of the best things about pickup trucks is their impressive versatility. You can use it in so many ways, from a workhorse truck to a family car and everything in between. You can even turn them into campers with the help of various accessories, ranging from inexpensive rooftop tents to sophisticated slide-in campers. This trend has gained traction during the pandemic, as people wanted to explore areas away from civilization. The camping accessory market for pickup trucks has exploded, along with all other RV and trailer segments.
When Elon Musk introduced the Cybertruck by smashing its window with a metal ball, the world took notice, and the camping community welcomed the truck. Startups were popping up left and right, trying to monetize on the Cybertruck hype. Camping accessories were among the most popular, but there were other kinds. It’s probably the first time we have had a mature accessory market for a non-existing product.
Of course, the Cybertruck delay disappointed everyone, and as fast as it started, the accessory craze subsided. But this year, Tesla has signaled that the electric truck’s production would finally begin in 2023, and this has again raised the tide of accessory producers. Space Campers is a startup that appeared late to the table, having introduced their product in June, but we must say that their wedge camper for the Cybertruck looked very promising.
Recently, a picture of a Cybertruck skeleton on the production line leaked on the internet, giving a jolt to the whole Cybertruck ecosystem. Space Campers seized the moment and showed their progress with their accessory lineup. It is still a CGI video since there’s no Cybertruck to install the finished product on its bed. Heck, the truck’s dimensions are still unknown beyond the fact that it would be “a few percentages smaller” than the prototype in the Petersen Museum.
In the explainer video, Space Campers offers the best view yet at the interior of their wedge camper, which is designed to install seamlessly into the Cybertruck bed with no modifications required. Air-powered actuators deploy or break down the camper with the flip of a switch, and everything is integrated with the Cybertruck auxiliary systems and features.
The Space Camper can be extended with various accessories, ranging from the full-camp kitchen and bathroom to the solar and roof racks. The Insulation & Comfort accessory is new to the catalog and offers thermal insulation, an electric blanket, and a movie projector kit. Also, there’s a highly innovative Back Rack that mounts to the Cybertruck trailer hitch. This can be fitted with an outdoor kitchen with water and electric connections.
Space Campers have kept the price prediction at $24,000 for early adopters, and there are three down payment tiers with various benefits for backers. The most expensive is $10,000, entitling the holder to a 10% discount on the camper and a 20% discount on accessories for life. The smallest down payment is $100 and only entitles you to the reservation, although the higher tiers have delivery priority. Of course, all down payments are fully refundable.
When Elon Musk introduced the Cybertruck by smashing its window with a metal ball, the world took notice, and the camping community welcomed the truck. Startups were popping up left and right, trying to monetize on the Cybertruck hype. Camping accessories were among the most popular, but there were other kinds. It’s probably the first time we have had a mature accessory market for a non-existing product.
Of course, the Cybertruck delay disappointed everyone, and as fast as it started, the accessory craze subsided. But this year, Tesla has signaled that the electric truck’s production would finally begin in 2023, and this has again raised the tide of accessory producers. Space Campers is a startup that appeared late to the table, having introduced their product in June, but we must say that their wedge camper for the Cybertruck looked very promising.
Recently, a picture of a Cybertruck skeleton on the production line leaked on the internet, giving a jolt to the whole Cybertruck ecosystem. Space Campers seized the moment and showed their progress with their accessory lineup. It is still a CGI video since there’s no Cybertruck to install the finished product on its bed. Heck, the truck’s dimensions are still unknown beyond the fact that it would be “a few percentages smaller” than the prototype in the Petersen Museum.
In the explainer video, Space Campers offers the best view yet at the interior of their wedge camper, which is designed to install seamlessly into the Cybertruck bed with no modifications required. Air-powered actuators deploy or break down the camper with the flip of a switch, and everything is integrated with the Cybertruck auxiliary systems and features.
The Space Camper can be extended with various accessories, ranging from the full-camp kitchen and bathroom to the solar and roof racks. The Insulation & Comfort accessory is new to the catalog and offers thermal insulation, an electric blanket, and a movie projector kit. Also, there’s a highly innovative Back Rack that mounts to the Cybertruck trailer hitch. This can be fitted with an outdoor kitchen with water and electric connections.
Space Campers have kept the price prediction at $24,000 for early adopters, and there are three down payment tiers with various benefits for backers. The most expensive is $10,000, entitling the holder to a 10% discount on the camper and a 20% discount on accessories for life. The smallest down payment is $100 and only entitles you to the reservation, although the higher tiers have delivery priority. Of course, all down payments are fully refundable.