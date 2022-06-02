Space Camper Was Made for the Cybertruck, Expands In Less Than Two Minutes

Tesla announced the Cybertruck back in 2019. The electric pickup truck was supposed to make it to market in 2021, but the initiative was repeatedly postponed by the carmaker. Now, Cybertruck is expected to roll off the assembly line next year. And while there's no certainty that it will happen, companies continue to launch a variety of builds to go along with the truck. The Space Camper is one of them.
People have been thinking about a camping version of the Cybertruck ever since it came to public attention. This comes as no surprise since Elon Musk himself announced in 2019 that it will be accompanied by a pop-up tent and a trailer.
Since then, several companies proved to be faster as they came up with their own designs to go with the vehicle. Recently, California-based startup Space Campers has presented a camper designed as a "swiss army knife" for the Cybertruck.
The firm says that its build is durable and perfectly matches the truck. It uses aerospace-grade composites, and it is spacious enough to allow an adult to stand inside. Plus, it can include numerous accessories that turn Tesla's Cybertruck into a modern camper.
The Space Camper is secured with a series of small clamps that lock into the tonneau cover tracks, so there's no need for any modifications. According to the startup, the setup takes less than two minutes. You just unlatch the roof and flip a switch. In less than 30 seconds, air actuators raise the camper. The front of the tent then rolls down, and you secure to the tailgate.
The Cybertruck's existing battery can be used to power the Space Camper's dimmable lighting, a phone charger, an induction cooktop, a water heater, and a cooler. It's also highly versatile. The bed can sleep two people and tucks out to offer plenty of standing area. It has detachable hinges, so it can be turned into an outside table.
And if you're dining outside, rest assured. There's a built-in awning that comes in handy during hot summer days. The Space Camper can be customized as well. Its interior can be designed according to each customer's needs. People can also add several accessories such as a portable hot shower, a kitchen, and solar panels.
You can pre-order the camper for $24,000. But that doesn't include any accessories or upgrades. As for when the Space Camper will be out, the company estimates it will happen "when the Cybertruck rolls out," which should be next year (if Tesla sticks to its announced plans). Space Campers anticipates that it will have the build ready around two months once the customer receives their Cybertruck.
