Teardown Veteran Sandy Munro Is Baffled by the Tesla Cybertruck Skeleton Spotted Last Week

A weird Tesla Cybertruck skeleton surfaced last week on social media, causing much stir on the internet and, sure enough, ringing the bells at Munro and Associates. The teardown veteran Sandy Munro took a good look at the leaked pictures and came up with an interesting conclusion.
Although the Tesla Cybertruck is merely a fantasy at this point, there’s already a Cybertruck Owners Club forum where the would-be owners can share thoughts and sweeten their miserable lives. They gathered there with high hopes of getting their revolutionary electric truck, and here they are, years later, still having no clues of when they might be allowed to exchange their hard-earned cash for a weirdly-shaped electric truck.
That doesn’t mean the Cybertruck community is to be scoffed at, especially as some very interesting information about the truck originated on this forum. That’s why I wasn’t surprised to see pictures of a Cybertruck skeleton leaking here last week. It was the same with a couple of Cybertruck bodies covered in white plastic wrap spotted at Giga Texas in October. These two events are somehow connected because we again see the white wraps in the latest picture.
Nevertheless, it’s not the wrap that is important and not even the Cybertruck body, especially as Tesla was kind enough to present a picture of the exoskeleton long ago. The true revelation here is the rear megacast structure attached to the body, which was a first. Of course, we know Tesla is transitioning all its vehicles to using megacastings, and we also learned that the Cybertruck would have it. But the sheer size of the megacasting on the Cybertruck body is impressive.
The picture caused many talks at Munro and Associates; sure enough, Cory Steuben asked veteran Sandy Munro to share his opinions. Sandy gave his first reaction on December 12 and appeared positively impressed, saying it looked “more revolutionary than what I thought.” Two days later, Munro posted a follow-up video on Youtube, sharing disturbing findings.
Upon closer inspection, Sandy concluded that the skeleton in the pictures doesn’t seem to feature a single casting. Instead, it was comprised of at least five separate components welded together. The reason for that, as Sandy explained, was that the body might still be a prototype, not related to the final product. The prototype parts can be used to ensure all body parts fit together.
“I’m gonna tell you right now, there are five components that you’re looking at,” explains Sandy Munro in the video. “They’re welded together. These components are probably made in a different way. It’s called Lost-foam. So what I can do is I can make a foam pattern, something like that, ram it up in sand, and then I pour molten aluminum into that cast or into that mold, and that mold will sublimate the styrofoam. It’ll just vanish. It turns into a gas, and then it’ll fill up the core that’s inside that mold, and it’ll give me this casting. It’s a great idea for a prototype part.”
Sandy somehow expected the Cybertruck prototype body not to use a single-piece megacasting. That’s because IDRA’s 9,000-ton machines, even if already installed at Giga Texas, are not yet ready to produce the oversized megacastings that the Cybertruck body needs. Watch the video below for other insights regarding the Cybertruck prototype leaked last week.
