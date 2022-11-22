Tesla Confirmed the Cybertruck Is Made of Starship Material Supplied by Steel Dynamics

Tesla’s history was the main attraction at the Petersen Automotive Museum from November 20 through 22, with people learning new things about the company and its products. The upcoming Cybertruck, for instance, uses steel produced by Steel Dynamics for the body, just like SpaceX’s Starship.
The Petersen Automotive Museum kicked off the exhibition “Inside Tesla: Supercharging the Electric Revolution” on Sunday, and it was an eye-opener for many people, yours truly included. The exhibition was not only about Tesla’s past and present but also about its future. That’s how we discovered that Apple Music will soon launch on Tesla cars and that the Cybertruck will have more than one alien feature besides its shape.
Tesla always spoke about the long overdue Cybertruck as an out-of-this-world pickup truck. The design is certainly outlandish, but more things connect it to outer space. According to the description attached to the Cybertruck on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum, both the Starship exterior and the Cybertruck body utilize steel produced by Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI).
This is not new since the rumors have been running wild in the past couple of years. At the end of 2020, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs revealed that the SDI plant in construction in Sinton, Texas, would supply steel for Cybertruck production. At the time, Steel Dynamics denied it delivers steel directly to Tesla, which was technically correct. Although it originated at the SDI facility, another company further refined the steel before it was delivered to Tesla.
Rumors aside, it is now official that the Tesla Cybertruck body is made of Starship steel. Or, at least, steel produced by the same company that supplies the metal used to make Starship’s outer skin. The information could not have been entered by mistake since Tesla worked closely with the Petersen Museum to provide accurate information to the visitors. This was confirmed by Franz von Holzhausen, Senior Design Executive at Tesla, during the opening ceremony.
Tesla always spoke about the long overdue Cybertruck as an out-of-this-world pickup truck. The design is certainly outlandish, but more things connect it to outer space. According to the description attached to the Cybertruck on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum, both the Starship exterior and the Cybertruck body utilize steel produced by Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI).
This is not new since the rumors have been running wild in the past couple of years. At the end of 2020, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs revealed that the SDI plant in construction in Sinton, Texas, would supply steel for Cybertruck production. At the time, Steel Dynamics denied it delivers steel directly to Tesla, which was technically correct. Although it originated at the SDI facility, another company further refined the steel before it was delivered to Tesla.
Rumors aside, it is now official that the Tesla Cybertruck body is made of Starship steel. Or, at least, steel produced by the same company that supplies the metal used to make Starship’s outer skin. The information could not have been entered by mistake since Tesla worked closely with the Petersen Museum to provide accurate information to the visitors. This was confirmed by Franz von Holzhausen, Senior Design Executive at Tesla, during the opening ceremony.
UPDATE: Tesla has confirmed the Cybertruck body does in fact use steel produced by Steel Dynamics Inc.— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 20, 2022
This info comes directly from Tesla via the 'Inside Tesla' exhibit at Petersen Automotive Museum, which opens today. https://t.co/9U3DX0Srk3 pic.twitter.com/nd7p00kBVu