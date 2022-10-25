Tesla Cybertruck Steals the Show at the ArtCenter College of Design

Fresh images for lovers of the most eagerly awaited electric car in years have emerged online after Tesla brought the Cybertruck to a car show held at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California, United States.
Among the many cars on display was one of Elon Musk's most anticipated creations. The electric pickup truck has attracted attention for its sheer size. While the other cars stood out for their harmonious shapes, the Cybertruck turned heads with its minimalist forms that have little to do with aerodynamics.
If the ArtCenter College of Design trains artists and designers to share their creativity with the rest of the world, the Cybertruck, this eye-popping angular model, is probably for many car critics about how not to design a car. But, you know how it is, beauty is always in the eyes of the beholder. However, the students certainly welcomed the vehicle with interest.
If the exterior doesn't excel in very complicated lines, the same is true on the inside. For one thing, it's exceptionally roomy, and the steering wheel has the same design we've seen on the latest Model S and Model X. The dashboard is as minimalist as any other Tesla. The infotainment screen takes center stage just like on the Model 3 and Model Y.
While enthusiasts were able to see and touch it during this event, potential customers still have to wait to park it in their garage. Elon Musk confirmed in October that Tesla is preparing to start production of the Cybertruck. The assembly line is currently being built at Tesla's factory in Texas, and the company hopes to kick off production in the middle of next year (2023).
The upcoming rival to the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T, the Tesla Cybertruck is expected to cost from $40,000 for a single-motor model, while the three-motor version should start at around $70,000. The all-wheel-drive tri-motor Cybertruck will accelerate from 0-60mph in under 3 seconds.
