Two New Tesla Cybertruck Bodies Spotted at Giga Texas Took Everyone by Surprise

As the start of Tesla Cybertruck production (hopefully) approaches, the anticipation builds up and makes everyone see Cybertrucks all over. The packages that Tesla enthusiast Joe Tegtmeyer spotted at Giga Texas might be the real deal, though.
Tesla doesn’t have a marketing and communications department, with both roles at the company being filled by just one man: Elon Musk. Of course, the truth is more complicated, and we’ve seen lately that Musk has become more of a liability than an asset for Tesla. Nevertheless, there are people more than happy to help, which is why Tesla doesn’t need to pay for advertising.
Countless Tesla enthusiasts track every move of the EV company, and even more people soak in all rumors. Everyone wants to be the first with the news, and that’s why some crazy narratives are also passed along as hard truths. We’ve read news about fake Cybertruck bodies delivered to Giga Texas before, even when the packages in the pictures looked like nothing of the kind. Even recently, somebody posted a photo on Twitter showing what appeared to be unfinished camper trailers and claimed they were Cybertruck bodies. It’s sad.
A new set of pictures shared by Tesla enthusiast Joe Tegtmeyer might be the real deal, though. Two packages covered in white tape have a very Cybertruck-esque shape. The size also seems right when compared to the trailer nearby. Although there’s not much info about it, the author is sure these are Cybertruck bodies. The strange contraptions were spotted on the north end of the plant, near the paint shop.
We know Tesla is speeding up Cybertruck development, especially as the first of IDRA’s 9,000-ton die-cast machines has already been installed at Giga Austin. The Cybertruck production is rumored to start early next year, although Elon Musk has made similar claims in the past, so we’ll take that with a grain of salt. But the strange Cybertruck bodies’ presence in the paint shop area is intriguing.
Without knowing where they came from, it isn’t easy to understand what they are. If they were built at Giga Austin, they shouldn’t have come wrapped from the outside. They could be, of course, just dummies used to calibrate the painting robots and were supplied by an external contractor. Or Tesla could be trolling us all, as it should. What do you think is what we’re looking at? We’d love to read your thoughts on that in the comments below.
Breaking! Two new Cybertruck prototypes delivered to Giga Texas today, 14 October 2022! Located on N end near paint shop, arrived just as I was ending filming. Check these out! Much more in my video later today! @JoeTegtmeyer pic.twitter.com/ixl7E7ovc6— Joe Tegtmeyer ???? ???????? (@JoeTegtmeyer) October 14, 2022