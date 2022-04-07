Tesla Has at Least One Big Surprise Ready for the Giga Texas Grand Opening

The Cyber Rodeo event is almost ready to mark the grand opening of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas. Final preparations are being made just as you’re reading these words. Elon Musk even shared a couple of snippets of what’s inside. Here’s what you should be expecting.
It’ll be glorious to watch for any Tesla fan, customer, or investor. Giga Texas is now becoming the jewel in the crown for the American automaker, which means the event can’t happen without some pizzazz.
A picture snapped by a YouTuber during the final touches for the Cyber Rodeo event shows a couple of cars under wraps, a white Tesla Semi, and a refreshed Model X. The anticipation is growing by the minute!
You can get excited about the Cybertruck since the all-electric pickup has been delayed and Tesla has deleted any kind of information previously available on its website about the truck. It looks like there have been some changes made. It’s also the first time we get to see two Cybertrucks together, even though they’re under the wraps. We might see some long-awaited improvements.
Elon previously promised the Cybertruck would fit in an average garage, so we might get to witness a production-ready prototype.
At the same time, six other covered vehicles are sitting next to the pickups. There’s even a first-generation Roadster there, so we’re expecting Elon Musk to confirm the production start for the new 2+2 convertible.
Tesla will most likely introduce some new colors for its vehicles that’ll be available for the S, E, X, Y line-up, given that four other cars show up in the picture published on Twitter by drone enthusiast Joe Tegtmeyer. New trims could also be presented, but we're not that hopeful in this regard.
We can’t expect the reveal of a budget car because Model 3 and Model Y demand is not exhausted yet. Plus, Tesla’s CEO said late last year that there are no plans for new cars. For now, the Cybertruck, new colors for existing facelifted models, and a new sighting of the production-ready second-gen Roadster will have to do it for us all. But knowing Elon Musk, we might get to enjoy a good show, a funny dance, and maybe even more well-hidden surprises.
