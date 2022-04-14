Tesla Trademarks “Cyberbackpack,” Which Is a Backpack That Already Exists

Considering buyers have gone crazy for stuff like Cybertruck-shaped door stoppers and whistles, there can be no doubt that almost any product with the Tesla golden touch will sell out, no matter how ridiculously overpriced. So, how about a Cybertruck-inspired backpack?
Last month, a self-professed Tesla superfan got his 15 minutes in the spotlight with a product he’d designed and was selling online, called the Cyberbackpack. The name is a tongue twister, but it was necessary: Riz, the superfan designer, told Yanko Design that he wanted to bring Cybertruck-inspired fun in a variety of products to keep other Tesla fans entertained while they waited for the Cybertruck to start deliveries.
Riz wasn’t just riding the Tesla coattails, though. He promised he’d designed a backpack that was sturdy, durable and smart, and made with quality materials. The hardshell exterior combined PC material and carbon fiber, and the softback was breathable and extendable. According to Riz, carrying your stuff in the Cyberbackpack was easier on the back than with other backpacks, as the special design made the load feel lighter.
Features also included an anti-theft pocket hidden under the luggage strap, a TSA-compliant lock, a USB port, and a power bank hidden inside. The opening of 45 degrees allows for easy access to a well-compartmentalized interior where you can fit anything from a laptop to phones and gadgets or books if you’re still into those old things.
And now for the twist: Electrek reports that, right before Tesla’s big Texas Cyber Rodeo last week, it applied for a series of trademarks with the U.S. Patent Office. Most of the trademarks related to merchandise were made available on the occasion of the Rodeo, but one did not: the Cyberbackpack that had already gone viral online.
“CYBERBACKPACK™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of book bags; school bags,” the Tesla application reads. The media outlet notes that this could mean excellent news for Riz because he will get to live out his dream to sell his design for $349 a piece and split the profits with CEO Elon Musk. If he doesn’t already have the Cyberbackpack name trademarked, he’s probably in for a rude awakening.
