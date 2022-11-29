Tesla Is on a Hiring Spree at Giga Texas in a Bid to Jumpstart Cybertruck Production

Tesla has posted more than a dozen job offerings related to the Cybertruck production. Depending on what you want to see, this is good or bad news. Good, because this indicates that production will indeed start next year, and bad because Tesla is still months away from even the first production tests.
Although the Semi is ready to ship to customers, the Roadster and the Cybertruck are still in vaporware form. The latter is already two years behind schedule, and those who reserved will have to wait another year before the electric trucks roll off the production line at Giga Austin. Reuters revealed this a month ago, citing people “with knowledge of the plans.” Nevertheless, Tesla has promised its shareholders that the Cybertruck is on track for a mid-2023 production start.
This might indicate different views among Tesla staff about what mass production and production start might mean. Tesla will want to begin slowly by first testing the tooling on the factory floor, followed by pre-production and, finally, series production. The latter will also start small, gradually ramping toward the planned production levels. If this means mass production, it would be a miracle to happen before the end of next year.
Right now, we know that Tesla has finished the development phase of the Cybertruck, which means that we won’t see a different design and features than those already shown during recent events. At the end of the third quarter, Tesla moved the Cybertruck to the “tooling” phase, and we’re probably still there. To get past this point, Tesla needs to hire production-hardened engineers, and it appears it has just started to do so.
There are now around 15 jobs listed on the company’s career portal, most for stamping, welding, and quality control related to body-in-white (BIW) production. This is a fancy way to name the Cybertruck body before it gets painted in whatever grey color Tesla chooses. Among the openings, a trained eye can spot a couple of jobs related to the drive unit production, along with a “Manufacturing Operations Leader.”
This is arguably the most important job listing, as the successful candidate will supervise all Cybertruck operations at Giga Texas. Tesla is looking for a person with at least 15-year manufacturing experience plus more than five years as a manager of a “high-volume manufacturing or industrial environment.”
While these jobs indicate that Tesla is committed to starting Cybertruck production next year as expected, it’s also telling us that the process is not very advanced toward the mass-production goal. The manufacturing operations leader will still have to gather their teams and establish the workflow, and workers will need to be hired and trained before even the first production tests can begin. But we guess Cybertruck reservation holders are already used to delays.
