Alleged Cybertruck Frame Images Appear, with Conspiracy Theories Growing by the Hour

The Cybertruck is arguably one of the most highly anticipated vehicles in history. With all the fanbase Tesla has amassed over the years, you can imagine that when a couple of spy shots of the illustrious Cybertruck's body appear, so will people who will deny it's even real. Oh, and there's also a midgate scandal going on in the comments.
Over on the Tesla Cybertruck Forum & Owners Club, a batch of alleged spy shots from the Gigafactory in Texas have appeared not even a day ago, at the time of writing. In the images, we can see the barebones frame of the pickup sitting on a platform. Nothing much happening there aside from two people who you can barely make out in front of the frame.
It's not clear what they're supposed to be doing, if anything at all, but interestingly enough, next to them, is something that looks like a pretty familiar wrap. I'm talking about another supposed leak on the same forum from a while back in October. In those images, the Cybertruck bodies (or at least what looked like them) were being dragged around in a factory, all covered in a wrap that looks very similar to the one in today's photos.
The legitimacy of the electric pickup's frame doesn't seem to have much of a case against it, but that didn't stop people in the comments section from coming up with their own theories. One user is claiming that it "Looks fake to me. That casting makes no sense. And wheel well? On driver's side is closed off at bottom and casting sticks out past rear door. Fake fake fake."
The other major subject being debated is filled with disappointment from the people who wanted a midgate for the Tesla truck, but according to them, the frame doesn't accommodate one. However, all sorts of theories have begun on the forum, with people drawing sketches, analyzing the angles of the frame, and so on. If nothing else, the thread is interesting to say the least.
