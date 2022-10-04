Swimming Tesla Cybertruck Has the Swirl of an Aircraft Carrier's Wake in Zesty CGI

Not long ago, Elon Musk let everyone in the loop on the big secret regarding Tesla Cybertruck's belated arrival on the market.
As it turns out, the team was busy sealing all the recurring cracks and opens in the edgy body to make sure the polarizing pickup truck would serve as the perfect, floating bathtub! Jokes aside (at least from us), the always quirky Elon Musk tried to raise the hype that was already through the roof for the company’s ‘Tesla AI Day’ event.
Oddly enough, he did it not with teasers regarding the Bumble C and Optimus robots but rather with a salty announcement that Tesla’s (so) long overdue Cybertruck would be able to float on water and even cross some “seas that aren’t too choppy.” Well, that was unexpected, although not necessarily without amphibious vehicle logic.
Remember, they said the Cybertruck had a tough glass at the unveiling event back in 2019, and then it cracked. Now, I fully expect them to have the pickup truck in a pool and tank to the bottom when it tries to cross it on the way to an already-old first owner who has been expecting the first production unit since college… Oh, I said no more jokes?
Well, that is quite impossible since the Internet jumped into the air like a great white shark hunting seals at the thought of how many memes they could invent about the Tesla plus Cybertruck (or is it Cyberboat?) plus open waters equation. And now even virtual automotive artists are also joining in on the fun.
So, here is Germany-based pixel master Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, who decides to also take a CGI swing (or dive?) at Elon Musk and Tesla’s Cybertruck-related announcement. He imagined nothing fancy, though. It is just a Tesla Cybertruck roaring through the water, front raised (sorry, it’s the bow, actually), and casually leaving a swirl in its wake that would make jealous even U.S. Navy’s recent USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) that just took off on its maiden voyage…
