CGI-Redesigned Tesla Cybertruck Seems a Bit Over-Prepared for Natural Adventures

With all the commotion around Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and the ensuing industry-wide tidal wave, it might be easy to forget that he still needs to run one particular automotive industry disruptor EV company.
There is a sense of craziness and panic around the fate of both Twitter and Tesla – which recently showed in the latter’s stock market performance – but we are fairly sure that everything will be sorted out and everyone will be back on track. Tesla, especially, needs that.
Otherwise, I am afraid they might lose the EV pickup truck hype train. Remember, they first presented their light-duty battery-powered pickup truck back in 2019 and the Cybertruck is yet to reach a single reservation holder. In the meantime, General Motors, Rivian, and Ford have already come out on the North American market with the Hummer EV, R1T (and its SUV sibling, the R1S, is not far behind either), as well as the soon-to-be ubiquitous F-150 Lightning.
Hey, GM even had time to present to the world its other Ultium pickup truck assets, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, and the posher GMC Sierra EV. Meanwhile, even the fashionably late Stellantis still has a chance to beat them to the punch with the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept if they do not postpone it again past the upcoming CES 2023 introduction in Las Vegas. Still, some people continue to root for the Tesla Cybertruck.
Oddly enough, one of them is also Mo Ismail, the pixel master better known as moaoun_moaoun on social media, who just changed his alias into mo_ismail_aoun_. By the way, he also has a cool daily job as a Creative Designer at Chrysler/Jeep/Fiat/Ram/Dodge! Now, his latest personal CGI task focused on redesigning the Tesla Cybertruck into a glorious rock-crawling, dune-bashing, off-road EV pickup truck.
And the extreme transformation is a positive one – not the apocalypse-survival kind – if we judge by the additional elements. Still, it looks capable of surviving anything, right up to that fabled trail top from where the owner and a friend or family can then start rocking down the slopes with those bed-mounted mountain bikes!
