First Look Inside the CyberLandr Overlander: A Kitchen With Invisible Cooktop

A later delivery date means more time to perfect the overlander. Stream It promises the “ultimate adventure vehicle and tiny home” in the CyberLandr, with the unbeatable advantage of being also the most discreet product of the kind, considering its interior footprint.
The CyberLandr is an expandable add-on so that, when not in use, it tucks down in the bed of the Cybertruck (the vault, as Tesla calls it) and away under the tonneau. This means that the e-truck can still be used as a daily driver without having to worry about issues like storage, parking space, or maneuverability on city streets.
All of the above and the promise of an overlander that will use quality materials and offer tiny house-comparable features have turned the CyberLandr into one of the hottest products on the specialized market, despite the fact that it does not exist. Not yet, at least. The CyberLandr is dependent on the release of the Cybertruck, down to the final dimensions, but Tesla supporters and overland enthusiasts aren’t letting this put a damper on their excitement. The CyberLandr was announced one year ago, and, at the end of 2021, it already had over $100 million in pre-orders.
first working prototype and launched a crowdfunding campaign for investors. All signs point to the fact that, unlike many fantastic electric vehicles or assorted products we’ve seen lately, the CyberLandr is not vaporware.
Stream It is probably hoping this is the conclusion you’ll reach once you’ve seen the latest update: a first, proper, non-CGI look inside the extendable camper – at the high-tech kitchen, to be more precise. The video, which you can also see below, delivers on the company’s promise of making “the impossible” possible through the integration of an invisible cooktop that you can touch even while cooking.
The vault of the Cybertruck may be sizable compared to what you find on other trucks, but you’re still working with a compact floorspace if you’re aiming for tiny house-comparable amenities. In the CyberLandr, the kitchen is a one-block unit that, at first sight, has only a sink and a relatively small countertop with cabinets underneath.
In reality, the sink is multi-functional, including a water basin and a tri-level section that holds a drying rack, a cutting board, and a colander. The company calls it a complete “workstation” for meal prep, and it’s packaged as compactly and elegantly as possible. The faucet can be controlled by touch, touch-free, or voice.
Underneath the cooktop is a compressor fridge to “ensure food and beverages stay cold, even on hot days.” That last bit is hilarious, for the seeming implication that other fridges only cool stuff on cold days.
The cabinets under the sink are made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE), but don’t let this evoke images of the formica tables and furniture in the campers of old. Stream It says they’re using the expensive version of the plastic, the same one used in outdoor kitchen cabinets, which is bound to stand the test of time intact.
As noted above, the CyberLandr is dependent on the Cybertruck for final dimensions, design, and deliveries, but the company is using Tesla’s delays to perfect it. Pricing starts at $49,995: it’s not exactly cheap for an overlander, but it’s affordable compared to what some tiny houses are going for these days.
