Everrati Now Also Makes EVs Out of the Iconic Range Rover Classic and OG Defender

Founded not long ago, in 2019 (by a British entrepreneur and an automotive specialist), Everrati quickly made an EV name for itself with legendary nameplate conversions.
Thus, just in case the iconic Porsche 911 (964 series), Ford GT40, and Land Rover Series IIA or Mercedes SL ‘Pagoda’ were cool but not sustainable enough with their old ICE powertrains, Everrati developed an in-house solution for the predicament. And they sure thought about everything.
For example, the GT40 EV is not your usual replica and instead delivers 800-hp jolts of zero emissions joy but also some bona fide V8 sound details by way of a nifty audio generator trick. Alas, we are not here to talk about the Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire-based company’s sports car EV roster. Instead, now we are interested in their latest 4x4 shenanigans.
This is because the aftermarket outlet just announced the expansion of its electric vehicle family with EV conversions for the iconic Range Rover Classic and original L316 Land Rover Defender. “Fully restored and enhanced, combining Everrati’s OEM-grade EV powertrain with the latest in sustainable luxury materials,” of course, to make them perfect for both “town and country.” Plus, there is nothing like a tailored fit, and Everrati delivers that, as well.
As for technical specifications, there are none. But Justin Lunny, Everrati’s founder, and CEO did let slip how they are “extremely proud to announce our plans for the Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Defender, redefining them with our state-of-the-art 4x4 EV architecture, already proven in the Land Rover Series.”
As such, we can easily imagine that both use the same powertrain from the Series IIA, which includes a 60-kWh battery pack, as well as 150 hp, and 300 lb-ft (407 Nm) of torque. Plus, the company did advance an official pricing quotation, with the RR Classic and Defender costing £230,000 (almost $279k) or £185k (around $224k), respectively – plus VAT and the donor vehicle!
For example, the GT40 EV is not your usual replica and instead delivers 800-hp jolts of zero emissions joy but also some bona fide V8 sound details by way of a nifty audio generator trick. Alas, we are not here to talk about the Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire-based company’s sports car EV roster. Instead, now we are interested in their latest 4x4 shenanigans.
This is because the aftermarket outlet just announced the expansion of its electric vehicle family with EV conversions for the iconic Range Rover Classic and original L316 Land Rover Defender. “Fully restored and enhanced, combining Everrati’s OEM-grade EV powertrain with the latest in sustainable luxury materials,” of course, to make them perfect for both “town and country.” Plus, there is nothing like a tailored fit, and Everrati delivers that, as well.
As for technical specifications, there are none. But Justin Lunny, Everrati’s founder, and CEO did let slip how they are “extremely proud to announce our plans for the Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Defender, redefining them with our state-of-the-art 4x4 EV architecture, already proven in the Land Rover Series.”
As such, we can easily imagine that both use the same powertrain from the Series IIA, which includes a 60-kWh battery pack, as well as 150 hp, and 300 lb-ft (407 Nm) of torque. Plus, the company did advance an official pricing quotation, with the RR Classic and Defender costing £230,000 (almost $279k) or £185k (around $224k), respectively – plus VAT and the donor vehicle!