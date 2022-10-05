Everrati Porsche 911 Wide Body Cabriolet Is More Than an EV Conversion, Is Reversible

Everrati has unveiled its electrified Porsche 911 Wide Body Cabriolet. It is the first one of its kind, and it was developed based on the 964 generation. It was developed and engineered by Everrati in Oxfordshire, and it is manufactured in collaboration with Aria Group, a Californian company specializing in low-volume vehicles.
Everrati's new convertible comes with up to 500 bhp (506 hp), as well as 500 Nm (368 lb.-ft.) of torque, which is enough for a sub-four-second 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration time. According to the manufacturer, the vehicles also come with a 200-mile (321 km) range, and it is possible due to the installation of a 62-kWh battery.
The best part about the conversion is the fact that it is fully reversible, so owners can take the car back to its original specification if they desire. One must not confuse this high-end restoration and electrification process with a DIY conversion that is irreversible.
As Everrati noted, the 964 Wide Body Cabriolet can be had in 440 bhp (446 horsepower) or 500 bhp forms, and the latter is quickest, while the former's specifications have not yet been detailed. It may bring a slight range improvement, at least on the estimate, but that remains to be seen.
Regardless, the top-of-the-line variant comes with more than double the power of the original Porsche 911 Cabriolet of the 964 generation. Each car is based on an original donor chassis and body, and those are selected for their provenance and condition.
Thanks to Everrati's partners at Aria, the 964 Cabriolet can be built on both sides of the Atlantic, so there is no need to source a vehicle on one side of the Ocean, send it across the pond, and then back again. That would have been time-consuming and not exactly eco-friendly.
The goal of this conversion is to maintain the feel and character of the Porsche 911 of the 964 generation with optimized weight distribution, without any negative effect on safety, chassis response, or performance. The customers can even order a fully-adjustable TracTive suspension system for their build, which can allow for multiple drive modes.
Pricing information has not been specified, but the order books are officially open. If you do not like the Cabriolet body style, you can also get a Targa or a coupe converted, as well, which are available in Pure, Signature, and officially-licensed Gulf Signature editions.
