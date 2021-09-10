Everrati’s Electric Porsche 911, Ford GT40, LR Series IIA Open for Order

Subsequent to their displays at Salon Prive and Concours of Elegance, Everrati has sparked a lot of interest in their converted range of zero-emission vehicles. As a result, they have now officially started accepting pre-orders for the three-model lineup comprising of the Porsche 911 (964), Ford GT40, and Land Rover Series IIA. Build slots can be secured with a £1,000 ($1,381) deposit in the United Kingdom.