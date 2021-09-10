Everrati’s Electric Porsche 911, Ford GT40, LR Series IIA Open for Order

Launched by Porsche in 1989 in three body styles, Coupe, Cabriolet, and Targa, the 964 generation of the 911 has been reinterpreted by Everrati. The sports car packs a 53 kWh battery that powers an electric motor generating 440 bhp and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) of torque.
It can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.5 seconds and has a driving range estimated at over 180 miles (290 km) on a single charge. Pricing starts at £200,000 (equal to $276,212) before taxes, and doesn’t include the cost of the actual 964, which will have to be supplied by the customer.
An even more powerful variant, dubbed the Signature widebody, is available. It was unveiled in May this year, boasts carbon fiber bodywork, and with the optional Performance Pack, it needs les than 4 seconds from rest to 60 mph (0-96 kph). A total of 500 bhp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) is directed to the rear wheels. This model can be had from £250,000 ($345,265), again, excluding the cost of the vehicle.
911 (964) Gulf Signature Edition, made in partnership with Gulf, is also up for grabs, with the famous orange and blue racing livery that can be hand-painted as an option, next to other extras.
Is a zero-emission 964 not to your liking? Well, then perhaps Everrati’s Ford GT40 fits the bill. It was presented two months ago and has joined the aforementioned models in the company’s pre-order books.
Utilizing a 700-volt system, the model has been “comprehensively adapted from ICE power to advanced electric propulsion.” At its peak, it boasts no less than 800 bhp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, and is said to “maintain and enhance the character and soul of the original,” with “meticulous attention to detail applied to key factors, such as battery location and weight distribution.”
Since it first came out more than six decades ago, the Land Rover Series IIA has conquered the hearts of many off-roading enthusiasts. An unmistakable British legend, this model has also found its way into Everrati’s portfolio, next to the all-quiet 964 and GT40.
The Series IIA houses the company’s electric powertrain, fed by a 60 kWh battery, with AC and DC capability, that enables a range of over 100 miles (160 km) on a single charge. The classic electric off-roader has 150 bhp and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) available on tap in both two- and four-wheel drive modes.
“We are delighted to open our order books for the wide range of our electrified products,” said CEO Justin Lunny. “Every Everrati build is fully bespoke and we’re excited to work with customers, bringing their unique EV dream car to life.”
Besides starting accepting reservations for build slots, Everrati has also launched the online configurator for these models, and for the Mercedes SL Pagoda. The official tool can be accessed here and allows web surfers to spec theirs, using a range of exterior paint finishes, alloy wheel shades, and liveries.
