Everrati GT40 EV Model Makes Public Debut at Prestigious Concours of Elegance

To those who don’t know, Everrati is in the business of “redefining and futureproofing” iconic cars from the past, which explains why their GT40 model is fully electric and an absolute straight-line beast. Visitors at the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace even got to see it in person this past weekend, at the Bridge of Weir Leather enclosure.
Everrati only recently unveiled the full specs for this car, which is powered by state-of-the-art electric motors and batteries. The company’s proprietary EV powertrain is good for 800 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. With the help of a power-dense 62.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, this zero-emission GT40 can rocket to 60 mph (97 kph) in well under four seconds, before maxing out at over 125 mph (201 kph).
The interior is obviously gorgeous – it was developed together with Bridge of Weir Leather, a global leader in responsible leather production. Aside from weighing very little, the hide used inside is also said to be the world’s lowest carbon-intense leather.
According to Everrati, this car happens to be the only electric GT40 listed in the official Shelby Registry, hence the company earning a place among all the hand-picked vehicles present at this year’s event in the UK. Speaking of which, Everrati also brought along the world’s first electrified widebody Porsche 911 (964) Cabriolet, together with their bespoke Land Rover Series IIA.
The latter features a 60-kWh battery pack with a power output of 150 hp and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, resulting in a zero-emission range of up to 150 miles (241 km).
“We’re delighted to be introducing our flagship, award-winning GT40 model to crowds at the renowned Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace this week, alongside the world’s first electric Porsche 911 (964) Cabriolet model. Each is an embodiment of the OEM-level technology, expertise and attention to detail found in each of our future-proofed icons. As we continue to expand both our global footprint and product portfolio, the GT40 is at the apex of our performance offering,” said Everrati founder and CEO, Justin Lunny.
The interior is obviously gorgeous – it was developed together with Bridge of Weir Leather, a global leader in responsible leather production. Aside from weighing very little, the hide used inside is also said to be the world’s lowest carbon-intense leather.
According to Everrati, this car happens to be the only electric GT40 listed in the official Shelby Registry, hence the company earning a place among all the hand-picked vehicles present at this year’s event in the UK. Speaking of which, Everrati also brought along the world’s first electrified widebody Porsche 911 (964) Cabriolet, together with their bespoke Land Rover Series IIA.
The latter features a 60-kWh battery pack with a power output of 150 hp and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, resulting in a zero-emission range of up to 150 miles (241 km).
“We’re delighted to be introducing our flagship, award-winning GT40 model to crowds at the renowned Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace this week, alongside the world’s first electric Porsche 911 (964) Cabriolet model. Each is an embodiment of the OEM-level technology, expertise and attention to detail found in each of our future-proofed icons. As we continue to expand both our global footprint and product portfolio, the GT40 is at the apex of our performance offering,” said Everrati founder and CEO, Justin Lunny.