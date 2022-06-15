Everrati’s Ford GT40 EV Cranks Out 800 HP, Sound Generators Deliver V8 Goodness

Produced between 1964 and 1969 in a little over 100 units, the GT40 is half British due to its Lola Mk6 origins and half American due to what’s hiding under the hood. The GT90 followed suit in 1995 with a quad-turbo V12, but as expected, the design study never went into series production.
Revealed in 2003 as part of the Dearborn-based automaker’s 100th anniversary celebration, the GT from 2004 for the 2005 model year followed in the footsteps of the Le Mans-winning forerunner with a V8 engine, augmented by an Eaton 2300 Lysholm screw-type supercharger.
A handful over 4,000 units later, production grounded to a halt until Ford revived the GT in the guise of a twin-turbo V6 track monster with a dual-clutch transmission and butterfly doors. Even rarer than its predecessor at 1,350 examples, the second generation will be retired in December 2022.
Ford hasn’t mentioned if they are developing a third generation, but given the direction of the industry, some kind of plug-in assistance or even all-electric propulsion has been considered. You could say that British outfit Everrati has already paved the way for such an outcome with their all-electric GT40, a beautiful replicar fitted with Integral Powertrain motors.
The dual-motor setup is good for 800 horsepower and 800 Nm (make that 590 pound-feet), figures that shame both the second- and first-gen GTs. The British company has also made a case for a 700-volt architecture. By comparison, the Mustang Mach-E makes do with a 400-volt system. The 60-kWh battery pack in the Everrati GT40 can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in as little as 45 minutes as long as it’s an 80-kW fast charger.
The driving range won’t impress anyone, though, at “in excess of 125 miles” or 201 kilometers if you prefer metric units. On the other hand, this battery was developed specifically for “high-performance use on both road and track.” Lighter than a fueled vehicle in period, the Everrati GT40 promises a top speed in excess of 125 miles per hour (that’s 201 kph).
Last, but certainly not least, Everrati has imbued a lot of character into this fellow. For example, sound generators deliver up to 110 decibels of augmented V8 exhaust noises. Better still, the gear shifter allows the driver to select virtual gears. Each shift is synchronized to the sound generators.
“The GT40 personifies Everrati’s philosophy. While many companies perform electric conversions of classic cars, our approach goes far beyond that,” said founder and chief executive officer Justin Lunny. “Deploying an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) mindset and skillset, we redefine the vehicle as a new car with state-of-the-art design and engineering executed by a team with extensive experience at some of the world’s most celebrated carmakers. The GT40 showcases how Everrati is taking the art of future-proofing auto icons through electrification to the next level," added the big kahuna.
