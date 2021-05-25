Close Up Photo Shows the SpaceX Resilience Capsule Still Tied to the ISS

5 This Custom Ford GT40 Looks Like an Angry Coyote Ready for Action

3 Modern Ford GT40 Is the Retro-Themed Supercar We Need

More on this:

Classic Ford GT40s Racing at the Track Is a Feast for the Eyes and Ears

The Ford GT40 is the greatest American race car ever built. For one reason: it's the only U.S.-made vehicle that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans overall. And it did it four times in a row, dominating the iconic endurance event from 1966 to 1969. 13 photos



Each version had a notable impact on the GT40 racing career, but when it comes to Le Mans, the MkI is the most successful. The original GT40 actually started out with poor results, but everything changed when Ford handed the racing division over to Carroll Shelby. The updated car went on to win at Daytona in 1965.



However, it retired at Le Mans that same year and did not return in 1966, as



So the MkI returned at Le Mans after a two-year absence and scored Ford's third consecutive win in 1968. John Wyer Engineering pulled a similar stunt in 1969, taking the tally to four. Both cars wore the iconic Gulf livery, making them highly recognizable among the other GT40 Le Mans racers.



You won't see the



Thanks to its timeless design and powerful, naturally aspirated V8 engine, the GT40 MkI is a feast for both the eyes and ears. Are you a fan of the original GT40, or do you prefer the revised MkII or the long-tailed MkIV? Let me know in the comments section below.



A joint effort between Ford Motor Company, Shelby American, and John Wyer Engineering, the GT40 saw the light of day in 1964. In its six years on the race track, the GT40 saw many revisions and upgrades. In all, Ford rolled out seven of them: MkI to MkV plus the X-1 Roadster and the J-car.Each version had a notable impact on the GT40 racing career, but when it comes to Le Mans, the MkI is the most successful. The original GT40 actually started out with poor results, but everything changed when Ford handed the racing division over to Carroll Shelby. The updated car went on to win at Daytona in 1965.However, it retired at Le Mans that same year and did not return in 1966, as Shelby developed the MkII with a bigger engine. But the MkI's saga didn't stop there. As the FIA banned unlimited capacity engines for 1968, the MkII and IV, powered by 7.0-liter V8s, were rendered obsolete. Fitted with a smaller 4.9-liter, the MkI was still legally able to race as a homologated sports car because of its production numbers.So the MkI returned at Le Mans after a two-year absence and scored Ford's third consecutive win in 1968. John Wyer Engineering pulled a similar stunt in 1969, taking the tally to four. Both cars wore the iconic Gulf livery, making them highly recognizable among the other GT40 Le Mans racers.You won't see the Gulf GT40s in the video below, but the footage includes a massive number of MkIs relative to how many were built back in the day. They were all spotted at historic racing weekends held on legendary European race tracks. The fun starts at Circuit Paul Ricard and then switches over to Autodromo Monza at the 10-minute mark. The final five minutes show the GT40s flexing their V8s at Imola.Thanks to its timeless design and powerful, naturally aspirated V8 engine, the GT40 MkI is a feast for both the eyes and ears. Are you a fan of the original GT40, or do you prefer the revised MkII or the long-tailed MkIV? Let me know in the comments section below.