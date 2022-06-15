Bali Cruiser Go! Is a Tassel-Filled and Vintage-Inspired EV for the Modern Child-O-Adult

That's right, people, the Bali Cruiser Go! Step-Thru is a machine designed and destined for adults, well, at least the ones that still cling to the thrill of childhood (I'm one of them). Best of all, this machine from Electra, one of Trek Bicycle Corporation's more affordable brands, is priced at no more than $1,800 (€1,700 at current exchange rates), making it relatively accessible to folks that want to get into the e-bike game.
Yup, it's electric; after all, the brand is dubbed Electra. What did you expect? Now, Trek doesn't require any introduction; just turn on your TV to any sporting channel, and you'll see a Trek machine in the next few minutes. That said, let's just dive right into all that is Bali.
Let me just make one clear: typically, cruiser bikes like these, with a frame shape such as this, are usually meant for the ladies among us. That's not to say that I wouldn't be seen rocking this bike, I would, but I'd limit my interactions with my male cycling buddies; the ladies would be all up for it.
As mentioned, this is an EV, but for this sort of price, don't expect the most amazing e-bike on the market. Instead, try and envision a machine built for comfort and looks. With a 250-watt rear hub motor from Hyena, the Bali can still assist your pedaling up to 20 mph (32 kph), but the downside is the range, sort of.
With an integrated 250-watt-hour battery hidden in the down tube, the Bali can only achieve a maximum range of 40 miles (64 kilometers), and that's in ideal conditions. Again, it may seem like a rather small range, but when you consider that the average American only travels around 39 miles (63 kilometers) according to USDOT in one day, and that's by car, it seems to be more than enough.
Safety features don't just include a pair of mechanical disc brakes and 180-millimeter (7.1-inch) rotors, but the presence of a headlight and taillight ensure you're seen even if nightfall has caught you trying to squeeze the last drops out of your battery. You'll need to buy a helmet on your own.
At the end of the day, a beach cruiser isn't the sort of bicycle that's meant for everyone, but with the electric capabilities and safety features the Bali showcases, it seems like a rather great gift for someone special in your life. Heck, maybe you're that special someone.
