Brooklyn Beckham Leaves the McLaren P1 in the Garage for Lucid Air, It’s All About Power

Brooklyn Beckham wows everyone as he hints at getting yet another car. He seems to have left his McLaren P1 in the garage at the moment in favor of another powerful model, the Lucid Air.
David Beckham’s eldest son, aspiring chef Brooklyn Beckham, has just left the McLaren P1 in the garage for the moment. Because he just hinted at having gotten a brand-new car, according to the picture shared on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 15, of himself in the driver’s seat of a Lucid Air sedan.
The Lucid Air model comes in five different trims. The entry-level is the Air Pure, with up to 480 horsepower (487 ps) and 410 mi (660 km) of range thanks to an 88-kWh battery pack.
The second in line is the Air Touring, with up to 620 horsepower (629 ps) and 425 mi (684 km) of range, followed by the Air Grand Touring of 1,050 horsepower (1,065 ps) and 516 mi (830 km) of range, the Air Dream Edition, which comes in two versions, Range and Performance.
The top-of-the-line is the Air Sapphire, with over 1,200 horsepower (1,217 ps), claiming to hit 60 mph (97 km) before you can count to two and a top speed of over 200 mph (322 kph). It’s unclear which variant Brooklyn drove, but the latter is currently only available for reserve.
While you can’t really compare the Lucid Air, which is a fully electric vehicle, to the McLaren P1 Brooklyn previously drove all around L.A., which is a hybrid with a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and a single electric motor, both are incredibly powerful and fast. The limited-edition P1 has a total output of 903 horsepower (916 ps), reaching 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in about 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph).
When he’s not behind the wheel of a McLaren P1 or a Lucid Air, Brooklyn also drives several BMWs or his 1954 Jaguar XK140 turned electric that he got from his father, David, as a wedding gift. It’s unclear whether Brooklyn owns the Lucid Air, but it wouldn’t be surprising at all if he did.
