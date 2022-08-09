Like Father, Like Son – Brooklyn Beckham Drives a McLaren P1 in West Hollywood

David Beckham is a fan of fast, powerful cars, which he seems to have passed down to his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, who was just seen out and about in West Hollywood in a rare sports car: the McLaren P1.
David Beckham became famous thanks to his soccer skills, but, even after he retired from the sport, he is still one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world. After he put an end to his career as a professional soccer player, Beckham was involved in a lot of other businesses he was interested in, including the automobile industry, signing different partnerships. Currently, he’s a brand ambassador for Maserati.
In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, he revealed that his passion for cars started out young. "I’ve always loved cars. It might sound a bit clichéd but I was into them from a really young age. My dad used to have Ford Cortinas and Granadas, that was something that seriously impressed me when I was eight years old.”
And he passed that onto his children, too, especially his oldest, Brooklyn. David treated Brooklyn to a vintage-turned-electric classic as a wedding gift in April, a 1954 Jaguar XK140 electrified by Lunaz.
Now, his son shows he shares the same interests as his father as he was seen out and about in West Hollywood, California in the driver’s seat of a McLaren P1 with a red exterior and contrasting black accents.
Inspired by the iconic McLaren F1, the P1 is on a completely different level from other supercars – it's sleek, exotic, expensive, and rare. The limited-edition hybrid is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8, working alongside a single electric motor, delivering together a total of 903 horsepower (916 ps).
The P1 sprints from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.8 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 217 mph (350 kph).
It’s unclear whether Brooklyn, who has a net worth of $10 million, has splashed on the McLaren P1, which is estimated at over $1 million, with only 375 units produced.
In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, he revealed that his passion for cars started out young. "I’ve always loved cars. It might sound a bit clichéd but I was into them from a really young age. My dad used to have Ford Cortinas and Granadas, that was something that seriously impressed me when I was eight years old.”
And he passed that onto his children, too, especially his oldest, Brooklyn. David treated Brooklyn to a vintage-turned-electric classic as a wedding gift in April, a 1954 Jaguar XK140 electrified by Lunaz.
Now, his son shows he shares the same interests as his father as he was seen out and about in West Hollywood, California in the driver’s seat of a McLaren P1 with a red exterior and contrasting black accents.
Inspired by the iconic McLaren F1, the P1 is on a completely different level from other supercars – it's sleek, exotic, expensive, and rare. The limited-edition hybrid is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8, working alongside a single electric motor, delivering together a total of 903 horsepower (916 ps).
The P1 sprints from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.8 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 217 mph (350 kph).
It’s unclear whether Brooklyn, who has a net worth of $10 million, has splashed on the McLaren P1, which is estimated at over $1 million, with only 375 units produced.