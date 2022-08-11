David Beckham's Son Brooklyn Loves Driving the McLaren P1, Fills It Up Himself

When you’ve grown up in a household where supercars were a regular thing, it might not be weird to use a McLaren P1 as a daily car. Brooklyn Beckham proves that as he enjoys a rare McLaren P1 several days in a row.
On Monday, David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, was seen out and about in West Hollywood, California, getting out of a McLaren P1. In case you did not know, this is a highly expensive, rare model from the British luxury car manufacturer McLaren Automotive.
Only two days later, on Wednesday, Brooklyn took out the sports car for a spin again, stopping at a gas station to fill it up in Los Angeles, California, using it as a daily car now.
The McLaren P1 was produced in only 375 units, which were all sold out within a month. On the carmaker's official website, it says that the P1 took inspiration from one of the brand's most famous supercars, the McLaren F1, utilizing hybrid power and Formula One technology.
The limited-edition hybrid packs a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8, working alongside a single electric motor, with a total output of 903 horsepower (916 ps). The P1 can go from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.8 seconds, with a max speed electronically limited to 217 mph (350 kph).
In total, there were 439 units produced, 375 P1s, 58 P1 GTRs, 5 P1 LMs, and one P1 GT. In 2022, the brand also announced five units of the P1 Spider, for an unspecified price. Since it's exclusive and highly collectible, the P1 comes with a price up to measure, having been offered for $1,150,000.
Brooklyn, 23, who is an aspiring chef has an estimated net worth of $10 million, so he could afford to buy a McLaren. Especially since his famous parents are worth $450 million. Not only that but his wife, Nicola Peltz, is also estimated at $50 million, with a billionaire father who is worth $1.7 million.
However, it’s unclear whether he actually bought it, with several outlets claiming the sports car belongs to his father. So far, there’s no confirmation about that and Brooklyn continues to enjoy getting behind the wheel of this rare beauty.
