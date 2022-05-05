McLaren Is Set to Drop Its First NFT, Look for the MSO LAB Genesis Collection

McLaren's MSO Lab has announced its first NFT collection. This will be the first of its kind for the British marque, and it will be limited to 2,012 units in five tiers. Once acquired, the membership of MSO LAB will offer access to rare NFT drops, as well as the opportunity to unlock unique member experiences.
The first NFT from MSO Lab is part of the Genesis Collection drop for the MSO LAB digital community. The inspiration behind it is the McLaren P1, which was launched in 2012, as well as the McLaren P1 GTR, its track-only version.
McLaren will offer this collection of NFTs on an invitation-only mint, and all the Non-Fungible Tokens will be randomly generated, and 14 of the entire collection will feature P1 skins awarded to MSO LAB honorary members. The latter include VIPs from the world of fashion, art, and crypto.
Therefore, only 1,998 NFTs will be available to buy from McLaren's marketplace, which is nft.mclaren.com. The latter is supported by its partner in the metaverse, Infinite World.
A fully randomized mint will happen, and each NFT will be priced at ETH 0.5, with limited availability, as we previously mentioned. There will be five tiers of the Genesis Collection NFT drop, and each of the five tiers will have eight unique traits.
For example, the LAB Studio P1 Treatment involves "level one paint and pinstripe", and it is limited to only 1,000. It just gets increasingly exclusive from there, and we think you get the picture.
What matters is that the holders of Genesis Collection NFTs will each gain membership to an MSO LAB digital community that promises to push the boundaries of access and experience.
Sadly, that does not help anyone to grasp what the benefits will be, but we do know that McLaren owners, as well as other specially invited individuals, will be the first to have access to the collection.
In other words, no matter how much ETH you have in your wallet (pun intended), you cannot have one of these Genesis Collection NFTs if you are not invited to mint one.
Two days after the collection is open for McLaren owners, and special guests, a selected group of wider NFT communities will then be offered access to the collection.
From there, each buyer gets their NFT as a 1:1 render of a front three-quarter view of their P1 or P1 GTR, which will be accompanied by a 1:1 animation that will feature the unique treatment, as well as treatment credentials. The latter are not transferrable on resale.
