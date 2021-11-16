McLaren Wins "Game Changer" Award for Design and Innovation in New Artura Hybrid Supercar

When McLaren unveiled the Artura, we knew it was going to push the brand further than ever. What we didn't realize is that it would be winning awards before anyone's even had the chance to review it.
At the 2021 Walpole British Luxury Awards, McLaren Automotive just won the Game Changer award. The accolade celebrates the brand for its innovative design and technology incorporated into the Artura.
The new model, of course, is the brand's upcoming hybrid supercar. It's the first series-production hybrid supercar. McLaren's incorporation of hybrid technology dates back to the P1 hypercar, but the Ar will be far more widely available.
Helen Brocklebank, CEO at Walpole, said, "McLaren constantly pushes the boundaries of what's possible in a modern luxury supercar, which is why the brand was a shoo-in for the Walpole Game-Changer Award. The technological innovation of the Artura's carbon fibre lightweight architecture coupled with its high-performance hybrid engine, wrapped up in an exquisite design sets an exciting course for the future of British high end automotive."
Of course, McLaren themselves had a representative on hand to accept the award. Ruth Nic Aoidh, the Executive Director of Purchasing at McLaren reflected on the journey McLaren has taken to get here.
“It’s an honour to have won Walpole’s Game Changer award given for McLaren Automotive’s commitment to innovation, design and the application of science for our hand-built supercars.
"In just 10 years, we've created new processes and technologies that enable us to be leaders in our field while remaining true to our lightweight motorsport origins to deliver an unrivaled driving experience while minimizing environmental impact.
McLaren evolved from a racing team into the supercar company that it is today. Its most famous product is the McLaren F1. Since the British carmaker never stopped improving its products, and nowadays, it delivers ground-breaking technologies, delighting its worldwide customers.
Now we eagerly await the first Arturas to make it to US shores. We'll be sure to enjoy that innovative technology to the fullest.
