McLaren Automotive Has Entered the Metaverse, Can Now Mint and Sell NFTs

McLaren Automotive has entered the metaverse with the help of a specialized company that is called InfiniteWorld. Back in December 2021, McLaren entered an agreement with Aries I Corporation that allows the British marque to create and mint original NFTs, digital artwork and to offer a new level of customer experience.
People will be able to buy original Non-Fungible Tokens made by McLaren Automotive, as well as digital artwork or other elements that will help the vehicle manufacturer represent its luxury supercars and hypercars in the metaverse.
Holders of NFTs minted on behalf of McLaren Automotive will be able to get unique benefits, which may include, but are not limited to, exclusive and buyer-only experiences. As the British marque explains, these will be made available later on a McLaren marketplace.
So, if you ever dreamed of owning a McLaren-branded element, but do not like conventional merchandise and cannot afford to get an automobile from the marque, this may be your chance to own a McLaren-badged product. It will only be in virtual form, a non-fungible token nonetheless, but it will be yours if you hold on to your digital wallet with care.
McLaren's entry in the metaverse and the Web3 universe, in general, is assisted by the specialists at InfiniteWorld. The latter's representatives have stated to be delighted to be McLaren Automotive's official metaverse partner. The company is already experienced in the metaverse infrastructure and NFTs, which will prove handy with its new automotive-specialized partners.
McLaren is not the first automotive company to enter the metaverse, as other vehicle manufacturers have already done so. Soon, we will probably be able to count the brands that have yet to offer something in the form of an NFT, but that will be an entirely different matter.
For the moment, we cannot speak of how much a McLaren NFT costs in the metaverse. That will be decided at a later date, and whoever wants to acquire one will know how much they need to take out of their virtual wallets to get one. As usual with luxury products, if you have to ask how much it costs, you might not afford it.
