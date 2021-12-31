Manny Khoshbin Loves His McLaren P1's Agility but Hates the Speedtail's Reliability

The McLaren P1 is a special breed of a supercar. It’s the Batman of supercars; high maintenance, expensive and rare. The P1 might be exotic and delicate but on the track it unleashes terror like an angry bull.
All that cushioned with an expensive price tag, the McLaren won’t sit in anyone’s driveway without a million-plus in bank deposits. The mystery behind this car's performance lies in its technology - new and old scrumptiously mixed like a chocolate chip cookie.
This gracious beast packs a twin-turbo V8 engine paired to a single electric motor, and the result is; extreme fury on the track. Together, the ICE and electric motor make 903 HP.
It will do 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.8 seconds and go from 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) in 6.8 seconds with a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph), which is pretty fast. The McLaren P1 weighs about 3,200 pounds (1,450 kg.
The McLaren P1 is a stealth bomber in handling mode. It takes the cake when it comes to acceleration. It is quicker than the Speedtail and designed for experienced drivers.
Even though Khoshbin admits he loves the P1’s fun factor, he doesn’t think it is a comfortable car. It’s rugged, rough, and a little bit bouncier than any car in his fleet.
The McLaren Speedtail, on the other hand, comes with over 1,050 HP from a twin-turbo V8 engine paired with multiple electric motors. What amazes Khoshbin about the Speedtail is its 17-feet (5,18 meter( length. He’s not too happy about its 0 to 60 mph acceleration at about 3 seconds, considering it comes with more horsepower than the P1.
Khoshbin feels the model’s top speed is impressive at 250 mph (402 kph). The Speedtail, like the P1, is a very exclusive supercar developed for humans with deeper pockets. Only 106 units were ever available, and Khoshbin’s unit is a one-of-one Hermes edition.
the Speedtail is even more futuristic. It’s slick, super-long, with an active wing that flushes into the rear. It’s not as fast as the P1 from 0 to 60 mph, but its real power kicks in at the top-end.
It doesn’t accelerate as instantaneously as the P1 but takes a little bit of time to kick in, smoothly loading up. When it comes to handling, Khoshbin believes the P1 is a track car while the Speedtail is born for the drag strip. It’s long, and turning at high speeds feels a little awkward.
The millionaire feels the McLaren Speedtail has a 50:50 fun factor. It’s not easy getting in and out of this supercar, and it’s hard to get it charged. It’s comfortable behind the wheel but not dependable due to the wireless charging pad issues.
So, how does Khoshbin like his McLarens? He loves the P1 for acceleration, reliability, handling, and fun factor. He gives points to the Speedtail for comfort. Overall, the P1 is the favorite of the two McLarens.
