TikTok-Famous Daniel Mac Rides in Manny Khoshbin’s McLaren P1, Now Wants One

Manny Khoshbin is on record saying his favorite car is the McLaren P1, even though he also owns two Bugattis. As bold as that statement might seem, it’s perfectly understandable. The McLaren P1 is like the Superman of Supercars . It’s playful, track-happy, super-expensive, and phenomenally powered to trigger your nerves. But there’s a drawback - it’s no longer available. TikTok Sensation Daniel Mac experienced the thrill of Manny Khoshbin’s favorite car. 9 photos



Khoshbin invited Mac over to his house to sample one of his favorite cars, the million-dollar McLaren P1. But before that, in true Khoshbin-style, he had to drive out a few supercars from his garage to get to the McLaren P1 (not a bad problem to have if you ask me).



Khoshbin’s P1 might be a 2014 car, but it’ll sprint from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.7 seconds. If you don’t lift your foot off the pedal, it’ll bolt, pulling harder to a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph). Impressive, right? Well, only 375 of these exist, and Khoshbin owns one.



Mac hops into the McLaren, and Khoshbin immediately sends it. The TikToker asks Khoshbin what his neighbors think of his cars, and he’s quick to respond that he never checks in with them.



So, what kind of power does the P1 produce? Well, it comes with a twin-turbo V8 making a whopping 727 hp. It also packs a 177 hp electric motor delivering colossal power for the ultimate, dramatic, speed-thrill experience.



The McLaren P1 also comes with a hydro-pneumatic suspension system, a rear wing that extends up to 12 inches, and an electro-hydraulically assisted steering system. It must be nice to be Manny Khoshbin.



The millionaire doesn’t spare the P1 taking Mac around his neighborhood. He makes the McLaren scream on the road, and when they get back, Mac wants a McLaren P1 of his own.



