Everrati's GT40 and Land Rover Series IIA Pass Electrical Safety Testing

Everrati is a company known for breathing new life into classic cars, updating them to modern standards, and futureproofing them by turning them into EVs.
Their biggest hits with the public are definitely the Ford GT40 and Land Rover Series IIA, and they have gone through the process of electrical safety testing and passed it. We are talking about the UNECE R100.01, an industry standard for testing EV powertrains and making sure they are safe for use.
Both electric vehicles involved are rather impressive, with the GT40 pushing out around 800 hp and 800 lb. ft. of torque from the company’s proprietary EV powertrain. To achieve that, it benefits from a power-dense 62.5kWh lithium-ion battery and 700v architecture. The Land Rover is not too shabby either, with up to 150 miles of range available from its 60kWh battery and an output of 150hp and 300 lb. ft. of torque.
The process involves an in-depth assessment of multiple factors regarding the safety of high-voltage components of the vehicle. Protection against electric shock, isolation resistance testing, protection against direct and indirect contact, and overall vehicle safety are the key issues subject to analysis.
The British icon is already available for purchase in the UK, but it is now also available in the Netherlands (where vehicle deliveries have already begun), having passed testing at the Netherlands Vehicle Authority. The GT40 is not too far behind, having itself passed testing Horiba Mira’s facilities in Warwickshire, UK.
Justin Lunny, Founder and CEO of Everrati seems pleased that the process is going smoothly, going on to say that, “The achievement of our Land Rover Series IIA and GT40 in attaining compliance to the vigorous UNECE R100.01 electrical safety testing is a testament to Everrati’s OEM-grade engineering, design, and quality processes, which continues to raise the benchmark for the standards of electrified classics.”
“Every Everrati product is the result of the most robust vehicle development and the attention to detail from our team of highly-skilled specialists. Both the GT40 and Series IIA, like all of our models, represent the very best in electrified icons and underline how we are continuing to set new standards in this rapidly growing sector.”
